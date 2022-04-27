Latin American nations ease restrictions as COVID cases drop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MANUEL RUEDA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians will soon be going to movie theaters without having to wear face masks. Chile opens its borders next week for the first time in two years. Mexico's president has declared the pandemic over. And in Rio de Janeiro, tens of thousands attended Carnival parades just two months after the world-famous spectacle was postponed to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Even as coronavirus cases rise half a world away in China and authorities there impose new lockdowns, plummeting infection rates in Latin America have countries eliminating restrictions on mass gatherings, lifting some travel requirements and scrapping mask mandates that have been in place for two years.

The region has been hit hard by the pandemic, with nations like Brazil and Peru registering some of the world’s highest death tolls. But cases and deaths fell this month in most places to lows resembling levels last seen in the first two months of the pandemic.

Some epidemiologists believe vaccination campaigns and months of exposure to different strains of the virus have helped the region’s populations resist new waves of contagion.

“What we appear to be seeing is that while the virus is still circulating, many people are not falling ill or presenting symptoms,” said Fernando de la Hoz, an epidemiology professor at the National University in Bogota, Colombia’s capital.

Last year Latin American countries were pummeled by the coronavirus, with the Delta and Gamma variants — the latter of which emerged in Brazil — infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands.

In June, Brazil reached 500,000 deaths and seven countries in South America were among the 10 nations in the world with the highest death rates per capita.

Peru is now the only Latin American nation still to have that dubious distinction, according to data compiled by Statista, a market research platform. But even in Peru, COVID-19 deaths have fallen dramatically, from more than 200 a day in February to around 20 by the end of April. Coronavirus intensive care units, packed a year ago, were at just 11% of capacity at the beginning of this month according to the Ministry of Health.

The BA.2 variant of the virus, which spread rapidly through China, the United States and some European countries in March, has not had a significant impact in most of the region so far.

In Colombia, cases are down from 35,000 per day in mid-January, when the omicron variant peaked, to around 250 per day. Daily deaths are in the single digits, and as of the first week of April, just 177 of a total of 10,700 ICU beds were occupied by coronavirus patients, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

“We don’t expect that wave from China to arrive here because our strategy has been different to theirs,” Martha Lucía Ospina, the director of Colombia’s National Health Institute, told radio station La FM this month.

“They shut down contact with the outside world as they aimed for a zero Covid strategy ... while we opened up gradually and applied different kinds of vaccines that have generated an interesting mix of immunity,” Ospina said.

Most countries in the region have met the World Health Organization’s target of vaccinating 70% of their people with at least two doses.

As case numbers and hospitalizations fall away, so do many restrictions on social life.

Brazil's federal government revoked a 2020 measure that declared the pandemic a health emergency, and many states have eased mask mandates and other constraints.

Masks were not required last weekend at the packed Sambadrome, Rio's Carnival parade ground, which can hold more than 60,000 spectators. Vaccination cards were supposedly a condition for entry, but people had no trouble getting in without them. After being suspended in February, the celebrations were moved to an April holiday.

Colombia's government announced that starting May 1, masks will no longer be needed at shopping malls, cinemas and other large indoor venues in cities with vaccination rates of at least 70%.

Argentina lifted all travel restrictions in March including for unvaccinated people, and Buenos Aires, the capital, no longer requires masks in any venues.

In Central America, El Salvador stopped requiring them in public spaces as of April 21st.

Masks are also no longer mandatory in most places in Mexico, which has seen daily cases fall from 40,000 in late January to 1,000 in mid-April. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that the country had entered a “new stage” in which the virus will have seasonal variations.

There is at least one place where infections are rising: In Puerto Rico, cases rebounded after mask requirements and caps on attendance in public venues were lifted March 10, prompting the island's government this month to once again mandate masks at large events.

The island surpassed 3,000 cases a day this week, according to Johns Hopkins University, up from about 200 per day during the first week of March.

Iván Darío Vélez, a specialist in infectious diseases at Colombia's University of Antioquia, said new mutations and outbreaks can still happen in the coming months, and governments in the region may have to apply new rounds of vaccinations or take other steps.

“This virus is very unpredictable,” he added. “Governments will have to monitor its behavior closely and take appropriate measures.”

___

Associated Press writers David Biller in Rio de Janeiro; Almudena Calatrava in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Eva Vergara in Santiago, Chile; Franklin Briceño in Lima, Peru; Marcos Alemán in San Salvador, El Salvador; and María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstructing police at U.S. Capitol riot

    A member of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday pleaded guilty to obstructing police officers when he joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters in their attempt to overturn his election defeat. The plea agreement filed in federal court in Washington calls for Louis Enrique Colon of Missouri to admit to a single felony charge and cooperate with prosecutors. Colon admitted to crossing police barricades during the riot before climbing a wall to gain access to a higher level of the Capitol.

  • Coronavirus tally: CDC study finds big spike in number of Americans who have had COVID since omicron emerged

    A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday highlighted just how many Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and how much the number increased since the arrival of the highly infectious omicron variant. The report found that three out of every four U.S. children have been infected, rising to 75% in February from about 45% in December, as the Associated Press reported. The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for vi

  • China reports first human infected with H3N8 bird flu strain

    Chinese officials have reported the first human infected with the H3N8 bird flu strain, which has been detected in horses, dogs and even seals. In a statement on Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said the flu variant was found in a 4-year-old child living in Zhumadian in the Henan Province. The health agency said…

  • CDC study highlights speed with which omicron variant infected Americans, and WHO warns testing is still crucial

    A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is highlighting just how many Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and how much the number increased since the arrival of the highly infectious omicron variant late last year.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The shift comes amid a gradual drop of cases and a fall in the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, thanks to the spread of the less virulent Omicron variant and the immunisation of over 70% of the EU population, with half of the population having received also a booster shot. The study issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marks the first time in which more than half of the U.S. population has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once, and offers a detailed view of the impact of the Omicron surge in the United States.

  • CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

    The CDC issued a health advisory about a cluster of cases of unusual, severe hepatitis resulting in liver damage in kids in Alabama.

  • Fauci says the U.S. is ‘out of the pandemic phase’

    Cases are rising again, but nowhere near the Omicron peak.

  • Why Dr. Fauci is saying the US is 'out of the pandemic phase' of COVID-19

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is no longer in the pandemic phase of the spread of COVID-19 after its winter surges of infections.

  • Fauci Says US ‘Out of Pandemic Phase’ in Unintentional Scoop for PBS’ Judy Woodruff

    He says the world at large is still battling a COVID-19 pandemic, however

  • CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

    Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday. The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. The news came as Pfizer sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11, just like people 12 and older can get.

  • Rapides Parish reports 4 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 24.1%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 24.1% as 1,271 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,024 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease. Genetic testing showed an infection confirmed last week in the city of Mbandaka was a new "spillover event", a transmission from an infected animal, and not linked to any previous outbreaks, said the country's National Institute of Biomedical Research. The lag time has health workers rushing to identify contacts who may have been infected, the WHO said.

  • Rapid spread of avian flu a 'global concern': report

    “This serves as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the globe and that anyone with farm animals must practice good biosecurity habits.

  • Fauci: US ‘out of the pandemic phase’

    President Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that the United States has moved “out of the pandemic phase” with COVID-19. “We don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now,” the infectious…

  • Health Care — Officials zero in on child COVID treatments, vaccines

    Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for $44 billion in a move that could forever change one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. Today in health care, we’re looking at House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) asking for answers on when COVID-19 vaccine will be approved for young children as millions…

  • Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe and US

    Health authorities around the world are investigating a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children. More than 190 cases have been identified, with the majority in Britain, which has reported 111 cases since January. Other countries including the United States, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain have also reported smaller numbers of cases.

  • More than half of Americans, and 3 in 4 kids, have had a COVID infection

    In the wake of the Omicron variant wave over the winter, more than half of Americans are estimated to have antibodies from a previous infection.

  • Ventura County coronavirus update: Modest rise of local COVID-19 infections reported

    COVID-19 infections are rising again in Ventura County in a modest increase that should not come near rivaling previous surges, officials said.

  • Fauci says the US is 'out of the pandemic phase' as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths remain low

    "We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase," Fauci said during an interview on PBS NewsHour.

  • Congo starts Ebola vaccinations to stem outbreak in northwest, WHO says

    DAKAR (Reuters) -The Democratic Republic of Congo has kicked off Ebola vaccinations to stem an outbreak in the northwest city of Mbandaka, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. Around 200 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine have been shipped to Mbandaka from the eastern city of Goma, with more to be delivered in coming days, the WHO said in a statement. "With effective vaccines at hand and the experience of the Democratic Republic of the Congo health workers in Ebola response, we can quickly change the course of this outbreak for the better," WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in the statement.