Latin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages

People wait outside COVID-19 vaccination centre in La Paz
Adam Jourdan, Monica Machicao and Herbert Villarraga
·4 min read

By Adam Jourdan, Monica Machicao and Herbert Villarraga

BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ/BOGOTA (Reuters) - Latin Americans, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to get vaccinated, a threat to the region's fragile economic recovery as lockdowns tighten amid a dangerous surge of infections and rising death tolls.

The region of some 660 million people has recorded almost 30% of the world's 3.2 million COVID-19 deaths to date, despite being home to just 8% of the world's population. While countries in Africa and Asia also lag behind Europe and North America on inoculations, health experts say Latin America's need for vaccines is the most urgent.

The scarcity comes down to a few factors: high income countries snapped up most of the available doses, and Latin American officials have cited difficulties sealing deals for their own people. A plan to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine locally has been hit by delays, and suppliers like Russia have faced their own hold-ups.

Meanwhile, the global COVAX program to supply vaccines to poorer countries has been bogged down by production glitches, a lack of support from wealthy nations, and a recent move by India, the biggest vaccine manufacturer, to curb exports.

With vaccine roll-outs lagging behind once ambitious plans, coronavirus cases have soared, with intensive care units from Argentina to Colombia filling up and death tolls hitting record highs.

"There is a great sense of helplessness," said Elkin Gallego, whose wife was waiting for an ICU bed in Colombian capital Bogota, where health authorities say vaccine supplies are running out. "As a human you just can't do anything."

Colombia, which has a population of around 50 million, has so far distributed just over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with some 1.3 million people fully inoculated.

That is still far from the worst in the region. Honduras, Venezuela and Nicaragua have given at least one dose to less than 1% of their populations, a Reuters tally shows. In Peru and elsewhere the scarcity is driving 'vaccine tourism' overseas.

The International Monetary Fund warned this month https://blogs.imf.org/2021/04/15/short-term-shot-and-long-term-healing-for-latin-america-and-the-caribbean that the slow vaccine roll-out and resurgence of cases "cast a shadow" on Latin America's near-term economic recovery prospects.

Regional leaders pushed for more vaccines in an Ibero-American summit last week, while the director of the World Health Organization's Americas arm, Carissa Etienne, said the regional scarcity posed a global threat.

"Latin America is the region that currently has greatest need for vaccines, this region should be prioritized for distribution of vaccines," she said. "This is a global epidemic. No one will be safe until we are all safe."

'BACK OF THE LINE'

In Paraguay, the scarcity of vaccines has angered locals, especially the perceived slow arrival of doses via the COVAX program, co-led by the WHO, which pulled out its representative in the country this month amid rising criticism.

"I believe neither we nor much of the world is satisfied with the time and the amount of vaccines that we have been receiving," Paraguayan President Mario Abdo said last week.

According to a Reuters data tracker, Paraguay has administered enough inoculations to give two doses to just 0.6% of its population and at its current speed would take 454 days to vaccinate another 10%.

Peru is slightly ahead at 371 days, while Bolivia would take 150 days to reach the same mark. These compare to some 21 days in the United States, 30 days in the United Kingdom and 89 days in India, which is itself now battling a huge wave of cases.

In Brazil, the region's largest country and a global epicenter of the virus, the government has been left scrambling to find enough doses and is inoculating at half the speed it had initially predicted.

Argentina has a deal for Russia's Sputnik V, though has faced delays receiving doses, while its plan to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine with Mexico has been held up by plant issues.

Not all Latin American countries have struggled. Chile and Uruguay, two of the region's most developed, are outliers. Chile has given at least one shot to over 40% of its population after leveraging its strong trade ties to seal vaccine supplies.

In Peru, President Francisco Sagasti apologized to people having difficulty getting vaccines.

"Peru is at the back of the line in South America," said Juan Carvajal, a volunteer with Peru's OpenCovid group of scientists and researchers, lamenting that only one in 50 Peruvians had been vaccinated.

Neighboring Bolivia, meanwhile, tied up a deal for 5.2 million doses of Sputnik V but has so far received only 245,000 doses, leaving it well short of its initial plan to cover everyone over 60 by the end of April.

"I signed up a fortnight ago. Now they tell me that I have to wait all week because the vaccines are finished," Marisol Valdez, 82, told Reuters in La Paz.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires, Monica Machicao and Sergio Limachi in La Paz, Herbert Villarraga in Bogota, Carlos Valdez in Lima, Stephen Eisenhammer in Sao Paulo, Aislinn Laing in Santiago, and Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory

    U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc plans to add facilities at its Shanghai factory to repair and reproduce key components such as electric motors and battery cells, a document submitted by Tesla to Shanghai authorities shows. China's regulators are adding rules on recycling of key EV components to save materials and protect the environment.

  • Nasdaq futures edge lower ahead of Big Tech earnings

    Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index dipped on Monday as big technology stocks retreated ahead of first-quarter results later this week, while investors awaited clarity on a new tax plan from President Joe Biden. Tesla Inc shares edged higher as analysts expect the electric automaker to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries for the period. Of the 123 companies in the S&P 500 that have published results so far, 85.4% have reported earnings above analysts' estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 33.9% jump in profit growth.

  • France's Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots

    Sanofi will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker's shots, the French company said on Monday. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey. Financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.

  • Italy's Draghi presenting 'epochal' virus recovery plan

    Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to Parliament on Monday, aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact “epochal” reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19. Italy has the biggest share of the EU’s 750 billion euro ($907 billion) recovery pot, with 191.5 billion euros ($231.6 billion) of its six-year plan financed by EU funds. Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief, was put in the premier’s office specifically to make sure the money isn’t wasted since Italy has long had one of the worst records in the EU of making use of available funds.

  • J&J vaccine has slow day as rollout resumes in Miami, but officials expect a busy week

    On the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s first day back in use, the Miami-Dade College North Campus administered just under 200 doses on Sunday, out of the 3,000 shots available at the federally supported site.

  • Russian authorities suspend operation of Navalny's offices

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend all of their activities pending a court ruling on whether to ban them as an extremist group. The an injunction by the Moscow prosecutor's office was posted on social media by Navalny's allies. The move is part of the most recent crackdown on Navalny's organizations — earlier this month, the prosecutor's office petitioned a court to label his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.

  • Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50. Residents and officials in Oromiya Special Zone, an area in Amhara with a majority Oromo population, and the town of Ataye said there were deadly clashes in the area on April 16. "According to information we got from people who are displaced, we estimate that up to 200 people might have died from both zones, but we still need to verify the number," Endale Haile, Ethiopia’s chief ombudsman, told Reuters.

  • Japan government advisers warn birth rate falling at more rapid pace this year

    Private sector advisers to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga warned on Monday that Japan's birth rate is declining at a faster pace amid the coronavirus crisis, saying that society should have a "sense of crisis" about it. The four advisers in the 11-member Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), Japan's top economic advisory panel, cited the possibility that the world's third-largest economy may see fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection by a government research institute. The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.

  • AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India's COVID crisis

    Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States.

  • U.S. CDC says children can get within 3 feet at summer camp

    Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet (1 meter) of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's updated recommendations for camps, issued on Saturday, have been eagerly awaited by parents as the end of the school year approaches. The agency said its camp guidance aligns with its evidence for social distancing at schools, with at least 3 feet between children - and at least 6 feet (2 meters) when eating and drinking.

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks vaccinations, Jennifer Jo Cobb ahead of Talladega

    NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • UK's Johnson paid for apartment refurbishment himself, minister says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally covered the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street flat, a minister said, seeking to quash claims by Johnson's former top adviser that the prime minister had planned to get donors to pay for it secretly. "What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," Liz Truss, Britain's trade minister, told BBC television on Sunday. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's key adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before a bust-up last year, said on Friday that Johnson wanted to donors to secretly pay for the renovation and he told the prime minister the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal".