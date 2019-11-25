Latin star Carlos Vives will receive philanthropy award at the UN





The Ismael Cala Foundation is participating as a strategic ally in the fourth Latino Impact Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombian star Carlos Vives will receive the 2019 Latin Impact Award at the United Nations for his organization's work "Tras la Perla de América," which strives for responsible, inclusive and sustainable development in the city of his birth, Santa Marta.

"Tras La Perla de América" is based on the cooperation and joining together of several forces that allow the potential of the city and the entire region to be discovered, striving for balance and sustainability at all stages of development.

"This year, as in previous years, we would like to recognize and praise the work of Latin leaders who, in various ways, support the sustainable growth and development of the Americas," said Estefanía Grajales, director of the Alianza de Impact Latino (Latin Impact Alliance) and organizer of the event.

In turn, Ismael Cala, president of the Ismael Cala Foundation, a strategic ally for the event, showed certainty that more and more people and institutions will join the Alliance to promote sustainable development.

"We are thankful for all of the support received, and we hope that the Latino Impact Summit will continue to gather strength as the platform for excellence to celebrate advances and to establish new challenges for ourselves," Cala added, who, together with Sergio Fernández of Córdova, is the founder of the event.

The Latino Impact Summit is organized by the Latin Impact Alliance, an initiative that seeks to encourage the creation of partnerships for the sustainable growth and development of the region. The event has the support of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP). This year the central theme for analysis and discussion is inclusive economic growth in Latin America, with Colombia as the country of focus.

At this summit, which will take place on December 2 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, more than 300 leaders from the region will meet, including academics, businesspeople, artists, decision makers, and government leaders, among others, to propose solutions to the challenges and opportunities established in the Sustainable Development Objectives (ODS), and especially inclusive economic growth.

Carlos Vives will receive the award accompanied by his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez.

The Latino Impact Summit is one of the few events in Spanish held at the United Nations in New York. If you would like more information, please visit: https://www.alianzadeimpactolatino.org/lis2019.

