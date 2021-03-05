Latina lawmaker mocked for accent while discussing racial disparities in Maryland: 'I was in disbelief'

Kaanita Iyer, USA TODAY
·4 min read

While a Latina councilmember representing the most diverse county in Maryland aimed to highlight racial disparities in vaccination rates, she was mocked by two people for her accent.

At Tuesday's Montgomery County Council meeting, member Nancy Navarro spoke critically about the state's vaccination efforts. But as she spoke, those who watched the virtual meeting heard two people laughing about Navarro's pronunciation of certain words.

The people — apparently unaware that their comments were being broadcast — were identified as a member of the council's IT team and a Zoom operator who was contracted through Montgomery Community Media, according to Navarro as per a statement released by MCM.

Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro
Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro

As Navarro spoke, two people, began laughing.

"I love how her accent comes out and pronounces words (the way) that she thinks they're pronounced," a woman said.

A man chimed in: "I heard 'hologram' and I was like, 'That's kind of interesting.'"

The woman replied with a giggle, "So cute."

To Navarro, this incident was "just one distinct example of what actually happens on a daily basis in so many different spaces."

Navarro told USA TODAY she didn't hear the comments while she was speaking, but when the council took a recess for lunch, she received texts and calls from multiple people who had heard the comments live.

"I was in disbelief," Navarro said. She later recognized how ironic it was that these comments were made while trying to make a point of the struggles that people of color face. It shows how pervasive those struggles are, she said.

"Whenever we have these conversations that we talk about institutionalized racism or structural issues around racism, people tend to think that these are manifested in a very overt fashion," Navarro said. "The reality is that there are also these kinds of incidents."

'It's life and death':Non-English speakers struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine across US

Navarro said she hopes the investigation will lead the council to launch an effort to understand the racial climate within the governing body and ensure it is committed to hiring more people of color.

"We cannot underestimate the critical nature of having staff that reflects the community, especially in these spaces where actual policies, legislation and budgetary decision are made," she said. "If we don't pay attention to that, then why are we so surprised that we have all these disparities?"

The incident is also calling attention to the data Navarro presented to the council as the comments were being made.

"The data is just there and it continues to just slap us in the face," Navarro said during the meeting. "And here we are still begging for a mass vaccination site or more vaccines to be allocated."

White Maryland residents received nearly two-thirds of the vaccinations where recipient's race was known, the Baltimore Sun reported. Black and Latino residents received 16.2% and 4.1% of the doses, even though they make up 31% and 11% of the population, respectively, the paper also found.

In Montgomery County, Navarro said, 53% of its white population has been vaccinated, while only 8% of the Latino community and 11% of Black residents have received the same. According to the census, the county has 20% of Black and Latino residents, each.

It's not a pretty picture':Why the lack of racial data around COVID vaccines is 'massive barrier' to better distribution

For leaders of color, she said, it's been particularly "exhausting."

"We are seeing our family members ... people that look like us and we're trying so hard to kind of keep everybody going," she said Tuesday. "And we're trying so hard to somehow communicate this notion of hope while there is this total disconnect that continues to occur. It doesn't make sense."

Following the incident, MCM CEO Nannette Hobson wrote a letter apologizing to Navarro, which said the behavior of its trainee was "completely unacceptable and not reflective of our culture.”

"We are appropriately disgusted and disappointed," she wrote and ensured that "appropriate measures have been and will be taken."

The council also issued a statement in solidarity with Navarro. It called the event "troubling and unacceptable," and announced that an independent investigation will look into the incident.

More:Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland lawmaker Nancy Navarro mocked for accent in virtual meeting

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said, “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said, “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied, “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself... To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media counterattack against Buckingham Palace today, calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip, Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.