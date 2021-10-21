Latina Women Earn Less Than White, Black, and Native Women

Latinas need to work almost a year more—i.e., twice as hard—to break even on white men's earnings. On this Latina Equal Pay Day and every day, what can we do to turn the tide?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories