Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School.

The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community.

“From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.”

“If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said.

Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday.

School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.”

According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

  • Illinois Latinos criticize plan to rename school after 'deporter-in-chief' Obama

    Families in Waukegan attack Obama’s record on deportation and say using his name would be ‘painful for the community’ The school board in Waukegan is proposing to rename Thomas Jefferson middle school after Obama. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Plans to rename an Illinois school after Barack Obama have run into a protest from local members of the Latino community who are angry about the former president’s record on the issue of deportation. Leaders and members of the Waukegan Latino community are pushing back against a local school board’s proposal to rename the city’s Thomas Jefferson middle school, according to WGN Chicago. Waukegan is a city just north of Chicago with a population that is more than 50% Latino. The move to change the school’s name stems from the fact that Jefferson was a slave owner, and echoes similar proposals across the country in the wake of a racial reckoning caused by Black Lives Matter protests. Opposition to naming this school after Obama stems from the deportation of 5 million people during his presidency, most of whom were Latino. “Today, I want to urge the board to drop the names of Barack and Michelle Obama from consideration,” Oscar Arias, a graduate of Waukegan public schools and city resident, told the city’s school board Tuesday night. “Barack Obama’s presidency is filled with hostility against the immigrant community.” Before the school board meeting, a press release sent to media outlets by those opposed to the group said that Obama is thought of as “deporter-in-chief” among the Latino community. “Back in 2015, Obama had overseen more than 2.5 million deportations, far more than any previous president in our history,” the press release said. “Obama had the reputation for using Congress as an excuse, saying that Congress tied his hands and that he could not reduce the number of people being deported.” Families in Waukegan were destroyed amid raids and other immigration enforcement actions, the release stated. “Those children live in the reality of insecurity in mixed-status families,” Waukegan resident Julie Contreras said. “For us, having the deporter-in-chief’s name is painful for the community.” Migration Policy Institute data indicate that Bill Clinton and George W Bush deported 12 million and 10 million people respectively. While total deportations were higher in the Bush and Clinton administrations, there were more removals from the US interior under Obama, 3m compared to Bush’s 2 million and Clinton’s nearly 900,000, the Institute’s numbers show. WGN reports that it will be at least one month before the school board announces a final decision on this school’s name.

  • School sparks protests after proposing to rename after Obama

    Kristal Knight, former political director of Priorities USA, and Matt Gorman, former NRCC communications director, debate the proposed name change of a Chicago middle school.

