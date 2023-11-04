Latino Book Festival in Sacramento

TechCrunch

Y Combinator-backed startup Proven, which TechCrunch covered a few years ago, uses AI to attempt to figure out which skincare or fragrance ingredients might be appropriate for a prospective customer. Potential buyers fill out a survey on Proven’s website, answering questions about things like their age, ethnicity, skin type and skincare priorities. On the backend, Proven uses a product-ingredient-matching algorithm trained on user reviews for skincare and scent products from around the web and a subset of relevant peer-reviewed academic papers.