Latino Iowans are playing a bigger role in the caucuses — and Democrats are paying attention

DES MOINES — Last month in Des Moines, Stephanie Medina got into her Nissan hatchback and drove west.

The organizer for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was soon sharing tamales with Iowans at a predominantly Spanish-speaking event in Perry. Hours later, she was in Denison, home to another large Latino community, to eat chips and salsa at a restaurant with several Latino families, including a couple who moved to the area from Mexico more than half a century ago.

"I'm willing to drive anywhere," said the Des Moines-based Medina. She joined Warren's Iowa campaign over the summer as a Latinx constituency coordinator. "… I find myself saying, 'It's only two hours; it's only two hours away, one way.'"

In the massive Democratic presidential field, having a staffer with a title like Medina's is no longer singular. Compared to previous cycles, the 2020 campaigns have expanded their efforts to court Latinos, a small but growing voting bloc in the predominantly white first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Camilo Haller, a field organizer for Joe Biden's campaign for president, talks to Ramon Medina-Rios, of Storm Lake, while knocking doors on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2019, in Storm Lake. More

Latinos now make up about 6.2% of Iowa’s population, a figure that's projected to roughly double by 2050, according to a State Data Center of Iowa report. That gives them a powerful voice in politics. Latinos are responding by not only turning out at the ballot box, but jumping into local and state elections as candidates.

At an October presidential town hall in Des Moines hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens, known as LULAC, Sindy Benavides, the organization's CEO, indirectly referred to President Donald Trump's immigration policies and language on immigrants. She predicted it would compel Latinos to show up in 2020.

"When we’re called things and told that we’re the 'other,' let us remember our rich history as Latinos in America," Benavides said.

"For we, too, are American," she added, before translating in Spanish: "Somos Americanos."

Outside the convention venue, staff for former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were among the campaigns handing out reading material in Spanish and promoting upcoming events geared toward Latinos. (O'Rourke has since dropped out of the race.)

Campaigns work to reach Latino caucusgoers where they are

As he does his work, Camilo Haller uses himself as a profile of someone involved in politics. A field organizer for former Vice President Joe Biden's Iowa campaign, he’s a bilingual Colombian immigrant who came to the United States when he was 7 and passed his citizenship exam this year.

Haller, who was raised in Oklahoma, is based in Storm Lake, in northwest Iowa. A big part of his job is connecting with the Latino community.

"There are a lot of immigrants in Storm Lake, and I’m an immigrant myself, so I think, I just like to show my example as a way to normalize like, you know, it’s not just out-of-touch people who don’t get the immigrant experience that are out here that are involved. There are a lot more people like me," he said.

Camilo Haller, a field organizer for Joe Biden's campaign for president, talks to Sandra Armento, of Storm Lake, while knocking doors on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2019, in Storm Lake. More

In October, Biden's campaign launched "Todos Con Biden," or, Everyone with Biden — a national effort to connect to Latino supporters through phone banking, community events, days of action and fundraising. Biden campaign officials have also emphasized the diversity of their staff. Haller is one of several bilingual field organizers in Iowa, and Biden's deputy Iowa state director, Claudia Chavez, is bilingual and Latina.