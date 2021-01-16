Latino leaders call out Trump disinformation campaign in Miami Spanish-language media

1 / 2

Latino leaders call out Trump disinformation campaign in Miami Spanish-language media

Lautaro Grinspan

Latino leaders from more than 20 local advocacy groups have denounced the spread of misinformation in South Florida Spanish-language media, warning in an open letter that “hateful rhetoric can have deadly consequences.”

Since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer, a number of popular Spanish-language AM radio stations and YouTube shows have amplified conspiracy theories about the riot, and disseminated unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

In the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, a listener used an afternoon show on WWFE’s La Poderosa 670 AM to advertise her plan to lead a caravan of Miami-based Trump supporters to Washington for the planned protests. Though the listener in question, Caridad Gomez, wasn’t part of the group that attacked the Capitol, she raised the prospect of continuing disturbances in rejection of Biden’s win on her way back to South Florida.

“This was only the appetizer,” she said. “We are not going to take it.”

In the open letter penned by progressive groups, signatories are calling on Spanish-language outlets to curb the spread of misinformation by implementing more rigorous fact-checking processes, and by taking steps to hold pundits accountable.

“The violent insurrection [at] the U.S. Capitol was an outcome of disinformation and hate-filled rhetoric. It really highlighted the need for us as Latino leaders to step up and call out some of the Spanish-language outlets that have been failing to fact check content, and allowing the promotion of hate speech and positions that have no factual basis,” said Andrea Mercado, co-executive director of Florida Rising, a nonprofit organization that works to increase the voting and political power of minority groups in Florida.

In Mercado’s view, public condemnation of misinformation in Spanish-language media is necessary to shine a light on discourse that often goes unchecked.

“I think in many ways Spanish-language outlets think that they can fly under the radar, that mainstream English outlets will be the ones held to a higher standard of journalistic integrity,” said Mercado. “We are really calling on the community to come together and demand a more respectful discourse that’s rooted in fact. .. It’s impossible for us to have a democratic discourse when people are living in totally different realities.”

Also included in the list of recommendations from Latino organizations: a call for greater diversity in Spanish-language programming, and for the inclusion of “more Afro-Latino voices in front of and behind the camera.” Advocates argue showcasing more diverse perspectives would lead to fairer coverage.

Among those advocates is Ana Sofia Peláez, executive director of Miami Freedom Project, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting progressive causes. She explained that Spanish-language media’s influential role in immigrant-heavy South Florida warrants greater oversight of the programming.

“Part of the assimilation process is you almost think ‘Oh, [radio in Spanish] is something my parents listen to, or it’s something my grandparents listen to.’ ”

But “Spanish-language media is important and it’s fundamental to South Florida and this demographic and this community in a way that you don’t experience in a different city or in a different context. So for us to not give it that attention or engage with it is problematic. It is just as important as Fox or CNN.”

Other leaders who signed the letter represent organizations like the Florida Immigrant Coalition, United We Dream and Alianza for Progress.

Latest Stories

  • Even after Capitol assault, Biden team undecided on domestic terrorism law

    President-elect Joe Biden's team is reconsidering a domestic terrorism law out of concern that future administrations or law enforcement might abuse it.

  • ‘It was my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection’: DC officer injured in Capitol riot speaks out

    Daniel Hodges recounted pro-Trump mob’s attempt to crush him inside a doorway during siege on 6 January

  • Rand Paul Warns One Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment

    Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) warned Friday that one third of Republican voters could leave the party if GOP senators vote in impeachment proceedings to convict President Trump. Paul made the comments in an interview on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. The senator’s remarks come amid an increasing divide between congressional Republicans who oppose impeaching the president, and a smaller number who support the measure following the riots at the Capitol on January 6. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is reportedly hopeful that Republicans can use impeachment to purge Trump from the GOP, although he would need the support of at least 16 additional Republican senators to vote to convict. “Look, I didn’t agree with the [Capitol] fight that happened last week, and I voted against overturning the election, but at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion, [and] if Republicans go along with it, it’ll destroy the party,” Paul said during the interview. “A third of the Republicans will leave the party,” Paul continued. “This isn’t about, anymore, the Electoral College, this is about the future of the party, and whether you’re going to ostracize and excommunicate President Trump from the party. Well, guess what,? Millions of his fans will leave as well.” While a majority of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office immediately, just 17 percent of Republicans support expelling Trump from the presidency, according to an Axios–Ipsos poll released on Thursday. Support for Trump among Republicans has fallen since the Capitol riots, however 60 percent believe the party should continue to follow Trump once he leaves office, an ABC News/Washington Post poll found.

  • Fort Bliss Soldier Charged with Raping Fellow Soldier a Year Before Her New Year's Eve Death

    A 1st Armored Division soldier at Fort Bliss, Texas has been charged with sexually assaulting three women over the past year, including a fellow soldier who was found dead a year on New Year's Eve.

  • Biden and Boris to 'decide destiny of the world' as they bury hatchet over double visit to the UK

    Joe Biden believes a patched-up relationship with Boris Johnson will help to decide the "destiny of the world" as the president-elect is set to head to the UK for his first foreign visit outside of North America, sources have told the Telegraph. A close friend of Mr Biden said the leaders will bury differences over Brexit as British officials said they expected the UK to be one of the first foreign destinations, in what would be a major diplomatic coup for Mr Johnson. Mr Biden is due to be sworn in on Wednesday. Sources who would be closely involved in any visit have circled the G7 summit in June, hosted in the UK, as the potential date for the new president’s trip across the Atlantic. Mr Biden opposed Brexit, and feels strong loyalties to his ancestral home in Ireland. He warned repeatedly last year, including directly to Mr Johnson, that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit". But a friend of Mr Biden told The Telegraph: "Boris is a conservative, Joe's a moderate [Democrat] so I think they can get over it. I think they'll end up getting along. "Joe's view will be that they'll have the destiny of the world on their shoulders so he'll want to overcome any political differences. "I think there'll be more empathy than there was between Boris and Donald Trump. Boris seemed to get along with Trump, but I don't know if he really did."

  • Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent

    In the week since a mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, the House has impeached President Donald Trump. Twitter and other social media sites have banned Trump and thousands of other accounts. Officer Eugene Goodman isn't saying whether he thinks he saved the Senate, as many of the millions who've viewed the video believe.

  • Aide to Lauren Boebert resigns following Capitol riots

    ‘Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,’ said comms director Ben Goldey

  • Trump reportedly began 'choreographing' premature victory speech weeks before election

    President Trump is known for going off script, but his premature presidential election victory declaration in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 4 wasn't a completely spur-of-the-moment decision, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.In the first installment of a reported series on Trump's final two months in office, Swan writes that Trump began "choreographing election night in earnest" during the second week of October following a "toxic" debate with President-elect Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and a bout with COVID-19 that led to his hospitalization. At that point, Trump's internal poll numbers had reportedly taken a tumble, Swan notes.With that in mind, he reportedly called his first White House chief of staff, a stunned Reince Priebus, and "acted out his script, including walking up to a podium and prematurely declaring victory on election night if it looked like he was ahead." Indeed, in the lead up to Election Day, Trump reportedly kept his focus on the so-called "red mirage," the early vote counts that would show many swing states leaning red because mail-in ballots had yet to be counted. Trump, Swan reports, intended to "weaponize it for his vast base of followers," who would go to bed thinking he had secured a second-term, likely planting the seeds of a stolen election. Read more at Axios. > As I've been writing, the plan was to steal the election all along. Fantastic reporting here. https://t.co/k8C73o8vH7> > -- Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 16, 2021More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment GOP officials are reportedly worried controversial pro-Trump House members could run for Senate, governor Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Vaccine shipments to EU slow as Turkey, China ramp up inoculations

    Some EU nations are receiving fewer than expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments, while Turkey and China race ahead with inoculations amid surging infections worldwide. Six EU countries described the delay as unacceptable and said it impacted the credibility of the whole vaccination process. But even when inoculations start en masse, pressure on health systems is not expected to lift for months, or until most people within a population get the shot.

  • Sparse trees, little work for woodcutters in squeezed Gaza

    With a chainsaw in his car, Ahmed Abdelal tours the Gaza Strip, asking around for people wanting to cut down trees, regrow orchards or make way for construction. One of the few remaining woodcutters in the Palestinian territory, Abdelal, who learned woodcutting from his father, is struggling to scratch out a living in a traditional job that is less and less in demand. Job opportunities are rare in this Palestinian enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, and so are green spaces.

  • Armed man arrested near Capitol with unauthorized inauguration pass, 500 rounds of ammo

    The suspect, Wesley Allen Beeler, 31, was stopped in a Ford pick-up truck with gun-related decals.

  • Donald Trump visited by pillow tycoon who was carrying notes about martial law

    Donald Trump had a bizarre visit in his final days at the White House from a businessman known as the "My Pillow Guy”. Michael Lindell was photographed just before he went in to see the president in the West Wing. He was carrying a set of notes which included references to "martial law" and advocating appointing someone loyal to Mr Trump to head the CIA. Mr Lindell is chief executive of a company called My Pillow. He is a Republican donor and has been a loyal supporter of the president. He is also a familiar face on US television screens, appearing in adverts for his own product. On Thursday he wrote on Facebook: "We will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!" His notes when he visited the White House were only partially visible but included the phrase "martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” Another part read "Make clear this is China/Iran...." and elsewhere he referenced "Foreign Interference in the election”. Mr Lindell's notes suggested that Gina Haspel, the current CIA Director, be replaced by Kash Patel, who is chief of staff to the defence secretary.

  • Pelosi calls Capitol rioter with 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt a 'punk'

    Speaking at a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" top during the attack on the Capitol "this punk with that shirt on." The man has been identified as Robert Keith Packer and has been arrested in connection with the riot.

  • MAGA protester punched by Black woman security guard fired by UMass Hospital

    The white woman caught on tape getting into a physical altercation with a Black female security guard the evening before the Capitol riots lost her job at UMass Hospital. The termination occurred after her daughter went viral for exposing her identity on social media. On January 5th, Therese Duke and a group of pro-Trump protesters that included other family members were filmed harassing Ashanti Smith, a security guard working at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

  • Indonesian divers find parts of crashed plane's black box

    Divers found parts of the cockpit voice recorder on Friday as more personnel joined the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet was being expanded as well, said National Search and Rescue Agency mission coordinator Rasman, who uses one name. Divers narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder after finding some of its parts.

  • Biden chooses former FDA chief Kessler to help lead U.S. vaccine drive

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen David Kessler, the ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for a senior role in the new administration's efforts to boost the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, his transition team said on Friday. The news came as Biden's own team predicted the United States would mark some 500,000 deaths from the pandemic by next month and as the president-elect was due to outline plans to ramp up vaccinations. Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the FDA under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will be Chief Science Officer of the administration's COVID-19 Response.

  • Kayleigh McEnany leaves White House after final two-minute press briefing following deadly Capitol riot

    Trump’s press secretary refused to take questions following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol earlier this month

  • Suspect seen crushing police officer during Capitol riot is wanted by the FBI

    “I thought, ‘This could be the end,’” the D.C. police officer said.

  • Pfizer temporarily reduces European deliveries of vaccine

    U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed Friday it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity to 2 billion doses per year. The EU Commission chief said she'd immediately called Pfizer's CEO. Line Fedders, a spokeswoman for Pfizer Denmark, said that to meet the new 2 billion dose target Pfizer is upscaling production at its plant in Puurs, Belgium, which “presupposes adaptation of facilities and processes at the factory which requires new quality tests and approvals from the authorities.”