Latino vaccination rates lag in Texas, and the gap is especially wide in Austin

Sarah Asch and Jayme Fraser, Austin American-Statesman
·13 min read

AUSTIN, TEXAS -- Peter Astrán, a single father living in Austin with his two sons, has been trying unsuccessfully to get the COVID-19 vaccine since January.

Astrán, who qualifies because he is 67 years old, has been calling around to clinics and vaccination sites multiple times a week with no luck. Getting vaccinated would not wildly change his behavior, but he would worry less when he rides the bus and goes to the grocery store, he said.

Astrán is not alone in his struggle to get the vaccine.

Travis County, where the Texas capital city is located, offers one stark example of a national vaccine rollout that's been uneven for communities of color.

A new analysis by the USA TODAY network shows that only 22% of people vaccinated in the county have been Latinos, even though Census data show they made up one-third of the 1.2 million residents in 2019.

The analysis also examined ZIP-code-level data through the end of February for 20 large Texas counties. It showed that ZIP codes with white, non-Latino residents in the majority had vaccination rates 1.3 times higher than other ZIP codes on average. No Latino-majority ZIP code had a higher vaccination rate than white-majority ZIP codes, according to the analysis.

In Travis County, white-majority ZIP codes had average vaccination rates 1.7 times higher than ZIP codes where people of color were in the majority. The disparity was most pronounced in ZIP codes with a Latino majority, and Travis County’s gap for Latinos was bigger than in all but three other large Texas counties: Cameron, Harris and Dallas.

Latino residents face a unique set of challenges when they try to get to the coronavirus vaccine. Places where Latinos live often lack adequate health care facilities. Language barriers and poor internet access make it hard for non-native speakers of English to navigate Austin’s online system for booking appointments and checking wait lists.

An additional disadvantage: Early vaccination efforts focused heavily on residents 65 or older and those who live in nursing homes. Only 5% of Latino residents are old enough to qualify, compared with 9% of non-Latino Black people and 13% of non-Latino white residents. To ensure a similar percentage of Austin-area Latinos were eligible as white residents based on age, the state would have to lower the age cutoff for Latinos to 55.

And even that would not be enough to address the disproportionate risks Latinos face from COVID-19. The coronavirus death rate among Latinos younger than 55 is triple that of non-Latino whites in Texas.

The CDC reports that 500,000 people nationwide, including 91,000 Latino people, have been killed by COVID-19, according to counts of death certificates that lag other data sources. Travis County officials have reported more than 770 deaths, about half of whom were Latino residents.

Paul Saldaña, co-founder and coordinator of the Austin Latino Coalition, pointed out that this gap in life expectancy can be attributed to a lifelong lack of access to health care and other social services that goes far beyond this vaccine. Neighborhoods east of Interstate 35, where the majority of Latino residents live, lack adequate pharmacies, grocery stores, transportation and medical facilities, all of which impact residents’ health outcomes, he said.

Jill Ramirez, left, and Ma Isabel Lopez, right, look over sign-up sheets from a list of people that they will help register to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the Latino Healthcare Forum office in East Austin on Monday, March 1, 2021. Most of the people who signed up are unable to get online themselves.
Jill Ramirez, left, and Ma Isabel Lopez, right, look over sign-up sheets from a list of people that they will help register to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the Latino Healthcare Forum office in East Austin on Monday, March 1, 2021. Most of the people who signed up are unable to get online themselves.

Jill Ramirez, the CEO of the Latino Healthcare Forum, also pointed out that, culturally, Latinos are much less likely to put their elderly relatives in long-term care facilities. Instead, elderly parents often move in with their children or other relatives. The emphasis on getting vaccines to nursing homes overlooks older people of color who are vulnerable to the virus and living in multigenerational homes, Ramirez said.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyses of outbreaks in Latino communities around the U.S. found significant risks to the elderly in multigenerational homes. There simply are more people with potential COVID-19 exposures from school or jobs living together, a limited ability to isolate someone who is sick and no direct access to testing, like is found in many nursing homes.

Digital gap

The demand for vaccines far outstrips supply, and organizers in Austin's Latino community are focused on breaking down the digital divide that prevents elderly people and people without access to technology from signing up for shots.

“Austin Public Health decided to use a very technology-heavy way of getting people vaccinated,” Ramirez said. “Given how the process was set up, we knew there was going to be barriers to our community accessing the vaccine.”

Ramirez said that the city’s vaccination portal is difficult to navigate, especially for those without access to newer phones and broadband internet. In majority-Latino ZIP codes in Travis County, 18% of households do not have internet. In majority-white ZIP codes, that figure is just 5%.

The registration system requires both digital and English fluency, two qualities that do not describe a lot of the people Ramirez’s organization serves.

More: 'Just not equal at all': Vaccine rollout in Chicago

“It’s really tough to get a vaccine appointment and, because of that, people who are able to get vaccine appointments will generally be people who have the time and technological resources to continually refresh pages and track down those appointments,” said Spencer Fox, the associate director of the COVID-19 modeling consortium at the University of Texas. “People who don’t have high speed internet might be less likely to get appointments.”

Fox also pointed out that with the scarcity of vaccine appointments and the uncertainty in how the vaccine will be distributed, it can be difficult to schedule an appointment with more than a few days notice. This makes it challenging for people who cannot take time off work or do not have reliable transportation to get to the vaccine appointment with little warning.

Saldaña said the difficulties with the vaccine portal mimic those that his organization found with the city’s testing portal earlier in the pandemic. As early as October, Saldaña said he and other community leaders approached the city and asked for the vaccine distribution system to work differently from the testing structure. He was disappointed when that didn’t happen.

“The system that’s being used to try and get people access to the vaccine is not working. The technology aspect of it is not functioning and it's failing our people,” he said. “The system was set up to fail poor Black and brown old people. This should not be an epiphany for any of the city council members. Our communities experienced the same exact thing last March trying to get a COVID test.”

Austin city council member Vanessa Fuentes, who took her seat in January, said she has been working hard to address inequities in the vaccine distribution system. Fuentesis co-sponsoring a resolution

that, among other things, calls on the city to use funding from the most recent federal stimulus package to prioritize mobile testing and vaccination programs.

"As a newly elected policy maker I am tasked with learning and navigating a new system and ensuring that system fully addresses the needs of my community," she said. "And it’s not working, which is why I am bringing forth this policy directive to the city manager."

Officials at Austin Public Health are working to resolve issues that make the local online vaccine portal difficult to navigate, a spokesperson said. This includes improving the website and login page and launching a new queuing system in late February. Now, instead of users fighting over the same time slots and receiving errors or having to click next for hours, users are put into a virtual queue to streamline the process. Each week, appointments are now released on Mondays to give people more warning before their appointments, with additional appointments made available on Thursdays.

The department is also working with community and faith based organizations, employers, health care providers, public health agencies and policy makers to get the vaccine to communities of color. This includes establishing vaccine distribution sites in places that are the hardest hit by the virus and having Capital Metro offer free transportation through the Vaccine Access Program.

“Getting these hard-to-reach communities vaccinated is essential,” a spokesperson for Public Health wrote in an email. “Our hope is that as we continue to refine these processes and systems and vaccine distribution ramps up nationally over the next several months, access to the vaccine becomes much easier and everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.”

Susana Almanza, the director of the local environmental and social justice group PODER, said that her organization is one of those that has worked with Austin Public Health to make vaccine appointments for eligible folks in East Austin. Since mid-January, PODER has used a phone tree and word of mouth system to register over 1,600 people for vaccine appointments, the majority of them Black and Latino.

“That would never have happened unless the grassroots community was able to partner with the city’s health department,” she said. “Our elders are the most important people. They carry a lot of the wisdom and knowledge and, when we lose that, we lose so much. And that’s why we’re doing this.”

Almanza said the city has to do a better job bringing vaccination sites to East Austin and making them accessible to people who live there. The city opened a vaccine location at the Delco Center in East Austin in mid-January where Almanza got vaccinated on Jan. 21, which is a start she said.

Vaccine Hesitancy?

Ramirez said some people in Austin’s Latino communities are avoiding the vaccine because of longstanding fear and mistrust of health care institutions. However, research shows that vaccine hesitancy exists across racial and ethnic groups.

Four national surveys by the Pew Research Center since May 2020 suggest that Latinos actually trust vaccination more than some groups.

Asked whether they plan to get vaccinated or already have had a shot, the percentage of Hispanic people answering “yes” was consistently higher than for non-Hispanic whites and non-Hispanic Blacks. About 70% said of Latinos said they favored the vaccine as of late February. Only Asians voiced greater support: More than 90% said they would seek vaccination or had been vaccinated.

Political affiliation is also a factor in who wants to be vaccinated, according to findings published by the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor in February. The poll showed that 28% of Republicans said they will “definitely not” get vaccinated and another 10% will do so “only if required.” Among Democrats surveyed, only 2% said they would definitely not get the shot and 4% said they would only do so if it is required.

That national survey also found that Blacks and Latinos worry more than whites do about side effects and whether the clinical trials included enough people like them. Health experts reassure the public about the vaccine’s safety for all race and ethnic groups, noting concerted efforts were made to recruit a diverse pool of study participants. Latinos were overrepresented in the late-stage clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They are 18% of the U.S. population but made up 26% and 20% of participants in the vaccine trials.

Ramirez said she attributes the vaccine hesitancy among some Latinos to the government’s and medical establishment’s long history of mistreating people of color and immigrants, such as the mass sterilization of Latina women in Southern California. Factors including documentation status and previous negative experiences with a medical provider can also contribute to this trend.

Latinos, particularly non-citizens, are less likely to have health insurance, which can mean they have reduced access to medical providers. Even though such coverage is not required for the vaccine, those connections have helped many people navigate their options to schedule a shot.

“There’s mistrust about medical practices, so there are some real reasons that people don’t want to take the vaccine because of the experiences they have had in the past,” Ramirez said. “There’s so much misinformation about COVID. In our office, we do a lot of work with people who speak Spanish primarily, and a lot of people have told us they’re not going to take it because of what they’ve seen on the internet and social media.”

Ramirez and Saldaña both said Austin Public Health should launch a comprehensive bilingual public awareness campaign to educate the community about how the vaccine works and why it is safe.

“The only way you can change hearts and minds is educating people, giving them information in a way that makes sense to them,” Ramirez said. “When there’s a void, misinformation really takes root.”

Neighborhood to neighborhood

State vaccination data by ZIP code obtained by the Statesman does not show the demographics of who received a shot and where, just the ZIP codes that recipients report as being their home.

The analysis focused on Texas’ 20 most populous counties, which have 832 ZIP codes with significant residential populations. In the 239 ZIPs where Latinos make up a majority, about 11% of residents have received at least one shot, according to the USA TODAY Network's analysis. In the 317 ZIP codes where most residents are white, about 15% of the population has received a dose — a figure that’s 1.3 times higher.

In Travis County, white-majority ZIP codes have vaccination rates 2.1 times higher than Latino-majority ZIPs. Only three of the 20 most populous counties in Texas had a bigger gap.

Latino vaccination rates in Travis County trail the rates for non-Latino whites.
Latino vaccination rates in Travis County trail the rates for non-Latino whites.

The biggest difference was found in Cameron County, a 90% Latino resident county in the southernmost tip of Texas. In the county’s 17 ZIP codes that are majority Latino, the vaccination rate is 19%. The only ZIP code that is majority white, which encompasses the popular resort and retirement destination of South Padre Island, has a vaccination rate more than four times higher at 86%.

One of the smallest gaps was found at the other end of Padre Island, about 100 miles away.

In Nueces County, which is anchored by Corpus Christi, the vaccination rate averaged 21% in white-majority ZIP codes and 18% in Latino-majority ones. Yet, gaps persist even there.

In a Latino-majority ZIP code of Corpus Christi where 12% of residents are 65 or older, the vaccination rate is just 6%. Meanwhile, just across the channel in the homes of North Beach, at least one dose has been received by 60% of residents. There, 72% of residents are white and 43% are 65 or older.

In the 20 Texas counties reviewed by USA Today, none had a higher average vaccination rate in Latino-majority ZIP codes than those with white majorities. The analysis excluded the ZIP codes for the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss because state data fails to count vaccines administered to service members by the Army.

Ramirez said the city of Austin needs to think outside the box about how to get vaccines to underserved communities.

“Recognizing that we have an infrastructure set up in place that is unequal already and you cannot use that infrastructure to distribute the vaccine. You have to look outside that infrastructure to deliver that vaccine,” she said. “We know the vaccine is what’s going to get us out of this pandemic and we have to have as many people as possible get it so we can control this virus.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Latino COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in Texas

Recommended Stories

  • A Week In Raleigh, NC, On A $132,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar. Are you a Black woman who regularly consumes marijuana? Do you factor your cannabis purchases into your budget? We want to hear from you! Send us an email at moneydiary@refinery29.com with the subject line “4/20 Money Diary” and a bit about yourself for a chance to participate in an upcoming Money Diaries project.Today: a corporate account manager who makes $132,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child. Occupation: Corporate Account ManagerIndustry: TechAge: 26Location: Raleigh, NCSalary: $132,000Net Worth: $36,240Debt: $8,726Paycheck Amount (2x/month, commission 1x/month): $1,895 + commissionPronouns: She/herMonthly ExpensesRent: $1,550 (for a two-bedroom house)Water/Trash: $59 WiFi: $44.99Electricity: $140 Credit Card Payment: $800Netflix: $13 Amazon Prime: $12401(k): 12% per paycheck, ranges from $600-$1000+ depending on commission Health Insurance: $120 Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?There was no doubt that I was going to attend university. My father went to college, and my mother got her associate’s degree. My brother went to a state school and most of our extended family also attended some type of education post-secondary school. I had even more expectations to go to university due to the fact I attended a college preparatory school (look at that, it’s baked into the name) for high school. I earned both an academic scholarship and an athletic scholarship to cover about 30% of college, my parents paid for the rest. Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?Money was never discussed. What was your first job and why did you get it?Lifeguarding! I got it to get out of the house during the summers when I was home from boarding school and to have some spending money. I never had an allowance. This was not the best decision for me, as I am of Irish descent, so my paycheck basically went towards sunscreen. Did you worry about money growing up?I did not worry about money growing up because I didn’t know any different. Up until I was 9, my family and I lived in an apartment of a relative’s house. My brother and I slept on the mattress, mom was on the couch, dad was on the floor using our mattress as a pillow. When we finally moved into our own house, we didn’t have heat! I was never cold, my mom can crochet a blanket with her eyes closed, but I also never knew different. My father finally moved far enough up the ranks of his career by the time I was ever cognizant about money, it didn’t seem to be an issue. Do you worry about money now?Who doesn’t? I worry mostly now because my father passed away a year ago and I make the most of my immediate family so I feel like the financial glue and supporter if anything should happen to anyone. At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?I became fiscally responsible for myself at 23 when I moved out of my parents’ house with no intention of moving back. Before that, I was attending college and home during break and the summer. I do have a financial safety net, I could always move back home with my mother. I’m sure my brother and SIL would also open their house to me if I needed it. Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.Nope. My father’s assets were left to my mother, but when she passes (let’s hope this is 30+ years out), my brother and I will split whatever is leftover. Additionally, we have an aunt and uncle who have made my brother and me the beneficiaries of their estate. Day One 7:30 a.m. — I am awakened by my two cats S. & R., looking for some breakfast and some playtime. S. is my monster tiger cat who clocks in at 14 pounds and is a total athlete murder machine (vermin beware). R. is a snowshoe cat that was born on a farm and is completely deaf so he doesn’t realize how loud he is… I’m actually waking up in Washington D.C. this morning as I’m winging my way northward to visit my mother and hit the slopes for a month or so. By the time I arrive in Western MA, I will have been tested for Covid twice and if even one is positive, it’ll be a long drive home. But, I quarantined for 10 days before I left Raleigh so I’m pretty sure I’m clean. I check out of my hotel paying $244.32 for the privilege, tip the valet $10 to bring the luggage rack to my room and load it up, and retrieve my car. $254.32 11 a.m. — Stop to fill up my car and stretch my legs halfway through New Jersey. $32.85 12:30 a.m. — Come to the end of New Jersey and have to pay $18.95 in tolls. And immediately I have to cross the George Washington Bridge into NYC which is $14.94 for my vehicle FOR ONE BRIDGE. Thankfully you only have to pay one direction so on the way home it’ll be “free.” I use to live in NYC so I love seeing the skyline and thinking about when I can get back. I only moved to Raleigh recently for a job promotion and I’m regretting the move during a global pandemic. Because my plan is to head north for a month or so, I’ve packed any food that would go bad in my fridge that I couldn’t finish as road snacks. I have some rosemary parmesan focaccia, a couple of carrots, and to wash it all down, whole milk which I left in the gallon jug for the trip. I’m sure the other drivers think I’m nuts. $33.89 2 p.m. — I finally pull into my mother’s driveway, she’s ecstatic to see me and my boys (the cats). They are happy to be here to play with her three cats and dog. They don’t get to go outside in Raleigh, but here, they have a lawn and woods to play in. 11 p.m. — I’m finally tucked into bed. Long afternoon of chatting with my mother and playing outside with the animals. I’m much more of a night owl who needs alone time. My mother went to sleep hours ago. Turn on my serial killer audiobook, snuggle up with my cats, and drift to sleep. Daily Total: $321.06 Day Two 8 a.m. — I pick up the NYT Sunday Early Edition at the local mart. I have home delivery on Sundays while down in Raleigh but have paused for the time I’m up here. I’m headed to one of the local ski mountains today. $6 8:30 a.m. — I pay for a half-day morning ski at the local ski mountain. This is going to be an expensive week no doubt, but I’ve done the math and it’s going to be cheaper than buying a season pass for the time I’m home. Plus I’ll have more flexibility if I want to head to a different mountain. I only do half a day because I haven’t skied since last season and I’m sure I’m going to hurt from the exertion faster than I’d like to admit. It’s also a good deal because if you buy your ticket online you can scan your QR code when you arrive and the lift pass is printed — no people necessary. $63 1 p.m. — Wicked day, can’t wait to go back skiing. I grab a hot coffee from the vending machine on the way out to warm up. $3 2 p.m. — On the way home from the ski mountain, I go grocery shopping as I’d feel bad putting the extra food strain on my mother, plus I like to cook and the most she cooks is toast or cereal. I grab onions, hot sauce, beef stock, tomatoes, french bread, garlic, ciabatta, lettuce, basil, razor clams in brine, cognac, and beer. This is a tedious process because I love going and browsing the grocery story usually, but in avoiding contact, I call my order in and wait until it’s picked. Then they bring it out and leave it next to my car. I’m making french onion soup tonight. $98.56 6 p.m. — Three hours and the french onion soup is complete, it’s a labor of love. To finish it, you stir in some cognac and put french bread you’ve broiled on top. Lay Swiss cheese and Parmesan over top and broil until melty delicious goodness. My mother is ecstatic with how it turns out. I watch some TV with her and when she goes to bed I break out my recent reading book, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. I manage an hour until S. (the cat) needs attention. Around 10 every night he picks up his favorite wand toy and drags it around meowing very loudly until you play with him. I love it. Daily Total: $170.56 Day Three 6 a.m. — I wake up early and make myself a thermos of coffee and scrambled eggs and hot sauce in a wrap. I get a week-long pass for half-day morning skiing at the local mountain. I talk them down to $50. I’ll be set until Friday when I’ll have to figure out my next game plan. I pass the morning away on the ski slopes. $50 12 p.m. — I’m back home and working, I work for a tech company in a pretty specialized space. I’ve been working for them for two years now, and recently was promoted to a brand new team (hence the move to Raleigh) in October. It is equal parts exhilarating to be such a necessity to the team and also incredibly stressful to ensure the success of our team. I do carry a quota, and I was the only internal hire, so I feel an intense pressure to outperform everyone else on the team even though they’re all experienced in the role and I’m green. 7 p.m. — Done for the day. My mother has some miscellaneous produce in the fridge that’s starting to look iffy. I pull it all and chop it so it’s identically sized. Brussel sprouts, carrots, onion into the oven. I use honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make a quick dressing and chop some lettuce. Then I read some while I wait for the vegetables to roast off. Should have set the timer because when I finally realize I smell the vegetables they’re what I like to say is “having some good color on them” (almost burnt, but not!). We have dinner, watch an episode of Deep Water on Netflix together and she’s off to bed. I watch Malcolm & Marie on Netflix. Being single, I love the movie. If I had been in a relationship and watched the movie, I think it would’ve made me analyze the relationship too much and start to diagnose issues that probably wouldn’t have applied — relationship hypochondria? More reading, playing with the cats, and bed. Daily Total: $50 Day Four 6 a.m. — Off to ski! I have to finish earlier today because I have an 11 a.m. customer call. Eggs and hot sauce and coffee make my world turn. 11 a.m. — My meeting doesn’t turn out how I wanted. My customer has been promising things to me for a month now and I can’t seem to get them to commit completely. It’s frustrating and I am bearing the brunt. I am on my third cup of coffee and my stomach is a little upset at the lack of nutrition — I reheat some soup and rip off a chunk of bread to dip into it. 2 p.m. — Out of sight, out of mind. I get a reminder to pay my utility bill back in Raleigh. I still pay earlier than I have to. I also pay for WiFi, electric, and my credit card. These are all monthly payments. I get some salt and cracked pepper pretzel chips and snack on those as I call customers and talk people through some technical setup questions they have. 7:30 p.m. — I finish up work, and my mother has put hot dogs and french fries in the oven for us. We sit down and watch Deep Water on Netflix. We go wild and finish the series tonight. It’s a very straightforward story, but gripping nonetheless. For those that may check it out TW: sexual assault, adult language, violence. Daily Total: $0 Day Five 6 a.m. — I wake up and really want to sleep some more because we were up so late watching Deep Water. Alas, I paid for my ski lift ticket already and the outdoors makes me feel good so I convince myself to get out of bed and head to the mountain. (MD readers from the west, don’t @ me about east vs. west and what constitutes a “mountain,” I’m working with what I’ve got.) I grab an iced coffee on the way up, I’m truly a New Englander. $3 2 p.m. — I have a lovely time on the mountain, I ski for longer than usual as I have no meetings on my calendar. I check Slack while on the ski lift to make sure I’m not missing anything time-sensitive. Fresh air and no one needs me! I am very thankful I am able to do this. 5 p.m. — I have nothing else really to do for work today, so I decide to sign off early and go outside with my cats. The snow is deep all around the house and in the woods so they can’t really exercise as much as they’d like to. I take the snow shovel out and shovel random pathways all around the backyard and under the tree line so they are able to zoom around. They seem grateful, which makes me happy. 7 p.m. — Rest of the roasted vegetables for dinner with a little salad as well. My mother and I start a new Australian TV series on Netflix called Pine Gap. We do enjoy political thrillers. It is entertaining enough, but I do not recommend you search it out unless you’ve finished your own queue. We will watch the entire series because I have to know how a story ends once I start it. I read some after my mother goes to bed, play with my cats, and drift off to my serial killer audiobook. Daily Total: $3 Day Six 6 a.m. — Shockingly enough, I start my day on the slopes again! 11 a.m. — I am home earlier than the rest of the week, actually working. Well, kind of. I have Zoom calls all through lunch and this afternoon. My father passed away about a year ago, so I always try to do something nice on the holidays for each member of the family. My credit card debt stems from this. While my father was alive and still feeling relatively healthy, I surprised him, my mother, brother, and SIL with tickets to Portugal for 10 days. My father had mentioned one time he’d like to visit Portugal. Ten years later, I had a career and a great credit score so I pulled the trigger and took us all. It was absolutely amazing. We still talk about the trip to this day. Additionally, the last six months or so of my father’s life, I flew my brother and sister-in-law to MA for his birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and his passing. This is where all my debt comes from. It was totally worth it for everyone involved. 2 p.m. — I decide I am going to have Whole Foods deliver to my brother and SIL’s home after they finish work. Neither of them cooks really. I put a mixed berry cheesecake, a bottle of Moscato (SIL), a bottle of sake (brother), a box of dog treats, a bag of cat treats, and a pre-made pizza into my cart and schedule delivery for when they get home. I text my brother to warn him of the impending arrival so he doesn’t get take away on the way home. Happy Almost-Valentine’s Day! $74 Daily Total: $74 Day Seven 7:30 a.m. — Today I sleep in. My ski pass expired yesterday so I’ll probably give my body a rest today and head back to the slopes tomorrow on a weekend ticket. Hot sauce and scrambled eggs again for breakfast. 12 p.m. — I am on a call for Zoom but don’t have to be an active participant. I’m starting to feel hungry so I open a can of razor clams I picked up earlier this week, they are beyond a doubt my favorite food. I also put together a basic salad of lettuce, honey/olive oil dressing, and shaved Parmesan cheese. I start crunching away. Whoops, not on mute. Back to crunching. 4 p.m. — It’s Friday! I’m going to sign off early. I promise I do work hard when there is work to be done, but it seems somewhat slow right now, so might as well take advantage. I got my mid-month paycheck with is my base + commission so I’m headed to the bookstore to pick up three books I’ve had my eye on. Another copy of Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Juila Child, an Agatha Christie book, and The Soul of an Octopus. Good mix of reading/cooking material. $96.23 8 p.m. — I open a can of beer from a local brewery that I picked up earlier in the week. It is delicious. I will have to stock up before my return trip to Raleigh. My goal before bed tonight is to finish Pride and Prejudice, wish me luck. Daily Total: $96.23 Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week In New York, NY, On A $135,000 SalaryA Week In Nairobi, Kenya, On A $30,000 SalaryA Week In Ohio On A $150,000 Salary

  • Kobe Bryant widow sues LA police over 'graphic images' of helicopter crash

    Vanessa Bryant published the names of officers she says shared photos of the site of Bryant's death.

  • U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery. The students won competitive scholarships for a month of study this summer in Ireland, where Douglass spent four months in 1845 and where his legacy endures. Martin told the students that Douglass, then 27, described his time in Ireland as among the happiest of his life because he was treated not "as a color but as a man - not as a thing, but as a child of the common Father of us all."

  • Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota dropped as future storm names due to damage caused in 2019 and 2020

    The names of hurricanes Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota have been dropped from future use by the World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee (WMO)

  • House passes bill to extend PPP small business aid for 2 months

    The bill extends the small business lending program through May 31 while allowing loan applications to be processed through June 30.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • Daughter of senator identified as NYC racist rant suspect

    The suspect wanted for an ugly, racist rant in a New York City cab has come forward, and her identity is just as shocking as the hate she spewed.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Chip Gaines recalls scary moment with son when he realized price of fame

    “It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life.”

  • ‘Treacherous little backstabber’: Ana Navarro and Piers Morgan get into it on Twitter

    Ana Navarro is known for speaking her mind on just about everything.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that if they erase the filibuster they'll 'release furies they can barely imagine'

    in a Wall St Jornal op-ed McConnell had a hyperbolic warning for Democrats who want to abolish the 60 vote threshold Senate filibuster.