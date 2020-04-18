Latinos disproportionately dying, losing jobs because of coronavirus: 'We are strong people, but something has to change'

SAN FRANCISCO — In a city where 16% of the population is Latino, physician Alicia Fernandez is alarmed by the overwhelming number of Latino patients she is seeing at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Fernandez blames the high cost of housing in the Bay Area, which finds many impoverished Latinos crowded into small apartments. “Sometimes it’s big families, but others it’s just a group of adults trying to make ends meet,” she says. “It makes it so hard to isolate and quarantine folks.”

In Nashville, school teacher Bobbi Negròn has been paying close attention to the havoc being wreaked on the lives of her fellow Latinos. When Negròn calls to see how some of her elementary school students are faring, parents sometimes ask her to stop phoning as they don’t have any minutes left on their cell plans.

In New York, a grim tally tells the tale: Latinos make up 29% of the population but are 39% of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness causes by the virus.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in the Bronx borough of New York. A disproportionate number of New York's coronavirus deaths have hit the city's Latino community.

Latinos across the U.S. are ill-prepared for their battle against the coronavirus, a crisis that threatens to leave many in this already vulnerable population sick and destitute, according to a new report. Because of a combination of factors — including working in low-paying front-line jobs and a lack of savings and health insurance — Latinos are shouldering a disproportionate burden during this crisis.

Their plight, activists say, will have a ripple effect as the nation tries to re-open.

“We are the fastest growing segment in the U.S., so what happens to us will reverberate,” says Priscilla Gonzalez, campaigns manager for Mijente, a national social justice organization that along with The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement explores the plight of Latinos in “The Impact of COVID-19 on Latinos in the U.S.”

Across the country, only 49% of Latinos have access to private health care, the lowest of any demographic group, the report finds. Some 70% have no assets in a retirement account.

Meanwhile, Latinos are heavily represented on farms and in stores and warehouses, essential businesses that remain open during the virus shut-down. These jobs often find workers crowding together or facing the public without proper safety gear.

Latino workers are a vital part of an economy that relies on both legal and undocumented labor to keep goods flowing across the country, activists point out. Their inability to survive in a post-coronavirus America promises to have an in incalculable financial impact.

“We wanted to highlight these facts not just to call for longterm structural changes to the system, but also to ask for immediate relief so this community can survive this crisis,” says Gonzalez.

When coronavirus first started to blanket the nation, politicians and pundits alike noted that a virus does not discriminate between victims. But the country’s widening income inequality gap in fact has led to many minority groups paying a higher price.

Various reports have shown African Americans make up a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 deaths given the virus is particularly merciless to those with lung conditions, which plague blacks in far greater numbers than whites. Black workers are also highly represented in the transportation and food supply sectors, which remain open.

Blacks make up around 12% of the U.S. population, while Hispanics represent around 17%. But the suffering of these groups during the coronavirus pandemic soars well beyond those percentages.

Health care workers and security personnel wait for patients at a drive-up COVID-19 testing location on Monday, where the coronavirus outbreak is taking a disproportionate toll in a predominately black area of St. Louis.