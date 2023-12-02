Latinos disproportionately impacted by HIV in Santa Clara Co.: Data
Santa Clara County's Public Health Department reported that 60% of new HIV cases reported last year were from the Hispanic and Latino communities.
Santa Clara County's Public Health Department reported that 60% of new HIV cases reported last year were from the Hispanic and Latino communities.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
The Trojans have their new defensive coordinator.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
What exactly is in Ozempic? How do different weight loss drugs work? Experts explain.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
TV typically has "thrived on showing women in competition with one another," author Ellyn Lem tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Add a delightful dash of chaos to family game night with the classic that leaves fans 'crying from laughter.'
These vehicles are our Editors' Picks for November 2023.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
Fisker, the California-based EV startup, cut its annual production guidance in an effort to free up $300 million in working capital, the company said in a business update Friday. Fisker said it expects to produce about 10,000 vehicles this year. The decision comes less than a month since Fisker cut its production target to between 13,000 and 17,000 vehicles for 2023.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
Dak Prescott is the hottest quarterback in the NFL.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.