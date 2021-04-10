Latinos in Tampa Bay recount hardship caused by fake immigration attorney

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·4 min read

TAMPA — One after another, victims took the stand with tears in their eyes at downtown Tampa’s federal courthouse on Friday afternoon.

They were there to testify at the sentencing of 56-year-old Elvis Harold Reyes, who posed as an immigration lawyer, accountant and preacher to defraud at least 296 undocumented immigrants out of more than $1 million.

Reyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but a long series of witness testimonies forced the court to recess until Monday morning at 9 a.m. so all victims could speak. He faces up to 20 years in prison for mail fraud and a mandatory two years for identity theft, according to federal court records.

Reyes exploited the undocumented community of southern Hillsborough County from 2016 to 2019 by lying about his work history and filing improper paperwork, said federal prosecutor Francis Murray. He charged approximately $5,000 a person on a promise to deliver documents like driver’s licenses, work permits and permanent residency.

But, as testimony revealed, Reyes rarely delivered on his promises. In some cases, he threatened to call immigration officials to deport those who pressed him for the materials they paid for.

The names of the victims who testified Friday were sealed in federal court to protect their identities. They spoke of financial hardship caused by Reyes, some depleting their life savings to pay his fees. Others spoke of betrayal — as Reyes was a preacher to some victims — and of the heartbreak caused by false hope.

All victims who took the stand Friday called for justice.

“The way he presented himself with God at the front, he could have fooled anyone,” said one victim, who was issued an order of deportation because of Reyes’ alleged negligence while filing an asylum claim. “Now I don’t have money and I don’t sleep at night. I know immigration is going to show up at my door and take me any day now.”

The victim was one of six former clients of Reyes who were issued orders of deportation, according to Murray. Five others have already been removed from the country.

Some victims said they fear that they’ll be next.

“I go to work every day and do not know if I will come home to my children,” another victim said in court.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Sara Mieczkowski objected to the approximately $1 million amount which Reyes is accused of defrauding. But she didn’t speak much during the sentencing, which was dominated by victim testimony.

Nearly every victim spoke about the financial hardship they suffered from the fees Reyes charged.

“I suffer from dizziness, depression and anguish because of what that man did to us,” said 33-year-old housekeeper Silvia Vega, who paid Reyes $4,500. Vega was one of dozens of people who protested outside the courthouse in downtown Tampa on Friday ahead of Reyes’ sentencing. “I have been hospitalized several times and now I owe thousands of dollars. I gave him all my savings.”

Vega said she met Reyes three years ago through a common friend. She said he promised her political asylum and a green card, so she could live with her husband and two children without fear of deportation.

“We believed him because we only want stability for ourselves and our kids,” said Vega. “We just want to work and take care of our families.”

Since “being scammed” by Reyes, Vega said she joined LULAC 7267, a chapter of the national Hispanic advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens. Members of the group joined protesters Friday to make the group swell to roughly 50 strong around 1 p.m.

“We want this to be a precedent for people who take advantage of our community,” said Ana Lamb, a spokeswoman for the group. “The money can be recovered with hard work, but the emotional and legal stability of our families is priceless”.

Olga Beatriz Rodriguez, 52, a Guatemalan immigrant, said she met Reyes as a leader of a local church. She said he promised her a green card and the opportunity to see her parents again for the first time in nearly two decades.

“He earned my trust and I even helped him clean his house twice,” she said. “I called my father and he was so happy, he was jumping for joy. But at the end of the day, what Reyes did was a fraud and he deceived us all.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson embraces white-supremacist 'replacement' conspiracy theory, claiming Democrats are 'importing' immigrants to 'dilute' American voters

    "I have less political power because they're importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?" the Fox News host said.

  • Dolphins CB Byron Jones joins ‘Good Morning Football’, talks Tua

    Dolphins CB Byron Jones joins 'Good Morning Football', talks Tua

  • Dustin Johnson misses 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

    Don’t let the Texas grid failure happen in the Carolinas. State and local leaders must push for grid modernization. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

    Police in Northern Ireland deployed water cannons for the first time in six years Thursday as they tried to disperse protesters who hurled stones, fireworks and gasoline-filled bottles at officers during another night of violence in Belfast. The violence erupted last week as anger over COVID-19 restrictions and post-Brexit trade rules fueled tensions between the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland. The latest violence came despite appeals from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden to calm tensions.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

  • Homeless camps at City Hall and Westport dwindle, but not all want to move

    Using federal dollars, the city is providing hotel rooms for up to 500 people.

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Is your pet ready for hurricane season? Miami-Dade Animal Services may be able to help

    With hurricane season fast approaching, Miami-Dade Animal Services wants to make sure pet owners are prepared in case of a storm.

  • Predators' injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR

    The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer. The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week. Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night's 7-1 win over Detroit.