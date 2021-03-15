Latinx Newswire Partners with News Direct to Guarantee Web Placements on 135+ Content Sites, Including Google News, Yahoo!, AOL and More

MIAMI, FL --News Direct-- Latinx Newswire

-- Partnership automatically triples multimedia content placement for news releases AND editorial features for the average cost of hiring a micro-influencer to produce a post --

-- Brilla Media will also help enhance its sister company Latinx Newswire’s guaranteed reach and capabilities --

Latinx Newswire (www.LatinxNewswire.com) announced today that it has partnered with News Direct to automatically place its clients’ press releases and editorial features on 135+ news and content aggregator websites including Google News, Yahoo!, AOL and more.

With today's news, Latinx Newswire has now more than tripled the number of content placements it offers clients with any standard, flat-rate multimedia press release distribution of just $585. In addition to News Direct, Latinx Newswire’s new sister company, Brilla Media, a Latinx branded entertainment and content distribution platform, will also boost the wire’s reach.

“We invented the Hispanic press release distribution industry in 2000 and through this alliance with News Direct and our access to Brilla Media’s digital distribution platforms, this year we’re on a warpath to produce many more major service upgrades and innovations,” said Bill Gato, CEO of Latinx Newswire and Managing Partner of its strategic wire ally, Pop Culture Newswire. “We have no doubt that any client who tries our service today will be delighted because our value proposition is extremely stronger than what anyone else could offer.”

"With today's emphasis on diversity and equity, we are proud to be partnering with Latinx Newswire to reach the Hispanic community," noted Gregg Castano, founder and CEO of News Direct. "Latinos are influencing every segment of society and should be an integral part of all communication campaigns. No one has a better understanding of how to reach the Hispanic community than Latinx Newswire."

COMPLIMENTARY REPORTS AND OTHER SERVICE ENHANCEMENTS

Story continues

As part of today’s news, Latinx Newswire also announced that it will provide clients with complimentary Digital Web Placement Reports featuring stats and links for its online placements.

The wire will also automatically embed one photo with the email portion of its distribution to journalists and digital influencers, another major differentiator from other wire services that either charge exhorbitantly for this service or are unable to offer this capability.

In addition to its robust distribution and niche focus, Latinx Newswire provides clients with various significant advantages over other wire services:

– Low-Cost, Flat-Rate Pricing and ZERO Overage: Latinx Newswire is low-cost AND flat rate-based so clients never have to guess how much posting and/or distributing their multimedia press releases will be. The wire service never charges word count Overage rates, one of the most controversial and expensive costs associated with traditional press release wires.

– A Full-Scale Multimedia Platform: Latinx Newswire’s platform features a socially-wired, beautifully designed web site that allows clients to post photos, YouTube videos, PDFs, biographies, presentations, brochures and more at a fraction of what other wire services charge. Even the most inexpensive Latinx Newswire release is a multimedia release.

– Comprehensive Targeting of U.S. Hispanic and Puerto Rico Media and Influencers: The wire service offers clients comprehensive national and state distributions to U.S. Hispanic and Puerto Rico media and digital influencers.

In addition to targeting journalists and influencers by their geographic region, Latinx Newswire also targets them by the news category they specialize in. Clients can target journalists' self-selected editorial preferences, with more than a dozen categories ranging from Business/Finance and Entertainment to Education, Family, Food and more. Latinx Newswire follows the same media relations best practices and protocols that guided its management team to launch (and later successfully sell) Hispanic PR Wire, the first U.S. Hispanic press release wire service in 2000.

– SEO-enhanced and socially savvy releases – EVERYTIME: LatinxNewswire.com has been designed with SEO-enhanced multimedia features that help get content indexed by major search engines such as Bing, Google and Yahoo!. SEO-enhanced press release postings mean that Latinx Newswire treats consumers looking for news with the same intensity that it uses to cater to journalists and bloggers.

- Unmatched Media, Digital, and PR Expertise: The Latinx Newswire team is composed of award-winning media and public relations professionals who have a deep understanding of media, digital, and social media. Our team includes the winners of the PRSA Silver Anvil, PRISM, PR Week Campaign of the Year and Hispanic Public Relations Professional of the Year Awards, a sweep of every top PR award that exists and a testament to the achievements of this team and its expertise.

A Veteran Wire Management Team: Our core management group created and later sold the industry’s first Hispanic press release wire service to British media conglomerate United Business Media in 2008. The management team includes Latinx Newswire co-founders Manny Ruiz, Jay Cruz, Cristy Clavijo-Kish, and Katherine Johnson-Gunn as well as events and media entrepreneur Maribel Pizá.

About Latinx Newswire

Headquartered in Miami, Latinx Newswire is the affordable, multimedia press release wire service tailored for brands, event producers, celebrities, media, and marketing agencies who want to reach the U.S. Hispanic and Puerto Rico media and digital influencer communities.

Latinx Newswire releases routinely feature 135+ online and content aggregator placements on platforms like Google News, Diario Las Americas, AOL, Yahoo! Finance, and more. The service also features complimentary reports for its online placements as well as flat-rate press release wire services that range from city to state to national distributions.

Led by award-winning 40-year veterans of the social media and press release wire industries, our newswire features a wide range of budget-friendly multimedia capabilities that are priced at a fraction of what traditional wire services cost and deliver value every time.

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely-reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact Details

Latinx Newswire

Jay Cruz

+1 561-319-8592

jay@latinxnewswire.com

Company Website

https://www.latinxnewswire.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/latinx-newswire-partners-with-news-direct-to-guarantee-web-placements-on-135-content-sites-including-google-news-yahoo-aol-and-more-877021524