Latitude Five25 tenants to receive $1.5 million after judge signs settlement

Former tenants of the closed Latitude Five25 apartments will finally be able to receive their share of $1.5 million as part of a settlement filed in court on Wednesday.

The tenants have been waiting for the money since a U.S. bankruptcy judge dismissed the bankruptcy claim of the Latitude Five25's owners in August. That cleared the way for a receiver to take control of the property to fix it, and pursue the $4.3 million in fines Franklin County Environmental Judge Stephanie Mingo levied in February 2023 after holding the owner, New Jersey-based Paxe Latitude, in contempt, for not following court orders.

The closed Latitude Five25 apartments on Columbus' Near East Side.

The money is coming from insurance proceeds. The agreement was worked out between Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's office and lawyers for Lument Commercial Mortgage Trust and the Legal Aid Society of Southeast and Central Ohio. Lument, the financial institution that held the mortgage of the apartments, agreed to the $1.5 million settlement. Klein's office brought the lawsuit.

Mingo signed the settlement on Tuesday. The order said that an arbiter will be appointed to address conflicting tenant claims.

The two 15-story Latitude Five25 towers at 525 Sawyer Blvd. were evacuated on Christmas Day 2022 over heating problems and burst pipes, displacing 154 households. Tenants also had to deal with also had problems nonworking elevators, asbestos and other code issues.

Since then, tenants have been prohibited from entering the building to retrieve personal belongings.

The settlement money should be in a client trust account in the next week or so, said Melissa Benson, Legal Aid's managing attorney. But the money won't be available then, since claims will have to be processed, she said.

Benson said each household will be able to take a lump-sum share. But if they feel that amount isn't fair, they can submit a claim to the court. "They have to prove their claims," Benson said. Each household will receive at least $1,000, according to the settlement.

The people who are eligible for settlement money have to be those who were evacuated from the buildings on Christmas 2022, Benson said. Any leftover funds will be distributed to tenants, she said.

Tenants can call 614-255-2616 for more information, Benson said.

Angela Kanode is one of many tenants who has been waiting for money. "That's awesome," she said when she heard the news.

Kanode now lives in a South Side apartment, and wants to move to a bigger place. She also said she is waiting for money to help pay for a hysterectomy.

