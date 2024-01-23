Latonia Elementary students made to 'secure in place' after 2 shot in Covington

Students and staff at Latonia Elementary were made to "secure in place" Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Covington, officials said.

Covington police are investigating after two people were shot near Decoursey Avenue and 39th Street, Lt. Justin Bradbury confirmed. Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officials have yet to release the condition of those victims and haven't yet said what led to the shooting.

Covington Independent Schools officials said that students in the after-school program were secured inside the building just after 3:30 p.m. as a precautionary measure. Students were expected to remain at the school until the order to secure in place is lifted, officials said.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Latonia Elementary: Nearby shooting leads to 'secure in place' order