Latrobe man accused of assaulting woman, resisting arrest

Jun. 18—A 25-year-old man was ordered held in the county prison on $25,000 bond after being accused of fighting with Jeannette police early Thursday.

Matthew T. Bard, 25, of Latrobe, was arraigned on multiple counts of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, simple assault, unlawful restraint, illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia after the 2:13 a.m. incident.

According to patrolman Derek Manley, police were dispatched to investigate a report of a man holding a woman against her will inside an apartment on the 200 block of North 2nd Street. The report was made by a relative of the female victim, according to court documents.

As Manley arrived, he reported the female victim was fleeing the apartment with Bard "behind her acting an aggressive manner with his fists clenched."

After Manley stopped Bard from chasing the victim, Manley said Bard told him that "we were just having a little argument."

When Manley instructed Bard to sit down so he could speak to the victim, he reported Bard continued to "act aggressively" and refused his repeated commands. Manley said he attempted to restrain Bard at the scene by placing him in handcuffs to safeguard the victim, but Bard continued to resist.

Manley called for assistance and after the second officer arrived, Bard continued to resist efforts to place him in handcuffs and had to be forcibly taken to the ground outside of the apartment.

According to court documents, Bard continued to scuffle with the officers when he was on the ground and they used a Taser on him in order to restrain him. Police reported that Bard continued to resist as they placed him the patrol car.

During a search of Bard's pockets, police said they seized a pill bottle containing multiple doses of oxycodone hydrochloride, an opioid painkiller.

The victim later told police that Bard assaulted her during an argument over his drug abuse. The victim said that Bard attempted to stop her from leaving the apartment and at one point "body-slammed" her to the floor before she was able to flee and telephoned a relative for assistance.

According to online court dockets, Bard has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

