Latrobe man arrested after troopers say he assaulted, choked ex-girlfriend and then stole her car

Mar. 22—A Latrobe man who reportedly went to a Unity hotel in an attempt to mend a broken relationship was arrested after an ex-girlfriend said he assaulted and choked her before stealing her car.

Jule A. Mascherma, 23, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, harassment, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation and theft of a motor vehicle.

State police were dispatched to the Inn at Mt. View at 2:38 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of an altercation, Trooper Nicholas Hood reported. A woman told troopers that Mascherma was her ex-boyfriend and that he "had got the hotel room for the night to work on their relationship."

Ultimately, she said Mascherma had repeatedly punched and choked her during an argument before fleeing in her 2010 Honda Accord, Hood said. She said Mascherma had "punched her 10-15 times with a closed fist."

The woman "had numerous facial lacerations, extreme facial swelling and severe bruising on the left side of her face," according to Hood's report. Blood was visible throughout the room, the trooper wrote. The woman also told troopers that Mascherma smashed her iPhone during the assault.

At 6:30 a.m., a Baggaley-area resident called to report that a man "who appeared intoxicated" had just vandalized a 2010 Honda Accord along Karns Avenue — about six miles from the hotel — and ran from the scene. Hood said the woman's vehicle had more than $1,000 damage. Mascherma was apprehended a short time later.

He was ordered held in the county jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 29.

According to online court records, Mascherma has a criminal record in both Westmoreland and Beaver counties. Court documents indicate that he used to live in Rochester.

In 2007, he pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and harassment filed by Ligonier Township police and was given a 45-day to 12-month sentence. He has a May 24 hearing on charges of driving under the influence in Unity filed in December.

In 2018, records show Mascherma pleaded guilty in Beaver County to charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment filed by New Brighton police for a 2018 incident. He was sentenced to 3 to 12 months of incarceration.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .