Latrobe man charged with crimes involving 15-year-old girl

Feb. 22—A Latrobe man was arrested Tuesday on state police accusations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

David A. Fortino, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The accuser told troopers she first had contact with Fortino through Facebook and they exchanged sexually-explicit photos and messages, according to court papers. Records of the communication obtained by police showed that the girl told Fortino her age.

They met at a Derry Township home in the winter of 2018 where the assault occurred, police said. Fortino admitted to it during an interview with authorities, court papers show. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for March 8.

Fortino was released from probation in a 2017 drug paraphernalia possession case around the same time as he is accused of engaging in sexual activity, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .