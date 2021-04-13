Latrobe man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal Memorial Day crash in Derry
Apr. 12—A Latrobe man pleaded guilty Monday to charges he was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car into an oncoming motorcycle, killing its rider and injuring a passenger on Memorial Day nearly three years ago in Derry.
Preston C. Haines, 34, will be formally sentenced Tuesday morning, after he cut short jury selection for his trial that was to start Monday.
Haines pleaded guilty to felony counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs, aggravated assault by a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated.
Police contended Haines had controlled substances in his system, including fentanyl, on May 28, 2018, when his Volkswagen Jetta crossed over the center line of Route 982 in Derry and clipped the front of a motorcycle traveling south.
The motorcycle driver, Bruce Miklavic, and his passenger, wife Kathryn Miklavic, were thrown from the bike. Bruce Miklavic, 59, died from his injuries and his wife sustained multiple broken bones and was hospitalized, police said.
According to court records, Haines told police had he was the Volkswagen's driver and had taken controlled substances. "I took Suboxone today as well as many other pain pills and anxiety medication," Haines told police.
Defense attorney Brian Aston said Haines agreed to plead guilty behind closed doors after 80 prospective jurors were sworn-in and administered general questions Monday morning.
Aston declined to comment about the terms of the plea deal and said a sentencing hearing before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani would be held Tuesday.
According to Haines' guilty plea petition, he agreed to the deal with an understanding that Feliciani would likely impose a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years of probation. Charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and four summary traffic offenses were dismissed.
Defense lawyers said Haines was serving a state probation sentence at the time of the crash. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty in 2015 to eight separate criminal cases including charges of theft, burglary, conspiracy and other offenses.
