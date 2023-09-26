Latrobe man sentenced in police chase

Sep. 26—A Latrobe man was sentenced to two to five years in a state prison Monday in connection with a police chase in Indiana County.

Matthew Rebar, 30, who also lists a Connellsville address in court records, pleaded guilty in June to aggravated assault, fleeing from police, driving under the influence and related offenses.

District Attorney Robert Manzi said Rebar's recent bid to withdraw that guilty plea was denied by a judge. He was arrested Feb. 25, 2022 by state police after troopers were called to a White Township home.

Troopers pursued Rebar as he drove from the house through Indiana Borough before stopping. He was under the influence of drugs and had drug paraphernalia and marijuana, Manzi said.

