Latrobe pair charged in fatal January overdose

Aug. 3—A pair of Latrobe residents are facing charges in the overdose death of another man early this year.

Zachary R. Dunlap, 27, and Megan L. Wingard, 34, both of Latrobe, are charged with selling fentanyl and heroin to a man who died of an overdose, according to court papers filed July 26.

According to Latrobe Det. Sgt. Michael Wigand, the pair are awaiting preliminary hearings on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the death of 39-year-old Robert J. Verscharen, who overdosed in his Madison Avenue apartment on Jan. 8.

Toxicology reports showed Verscharen had a lethal level of fentanyl in his system, Wigand said in court papers.

