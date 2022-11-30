Latrobe police say $4,240 in lottery tickets, cigarettes stolen from Puff N Stuff

Nov. 30—A Greensburg man is accused of breaking into a Latrobe store and stealing $4,240 worth of lottery tickets and cigarettes, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick S. Barry, 35, who told a judge he is homeless during his arraignment Tuesday, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

Latrobe police said they were called to the Puff N Stuff Sunday on Dailey Avenue around 9 a.m. for a report of a break-in. They reported finding a large hole in the wall of a bathroom as well as white footprints on the floor and a door leading to an alley that didn't latch, according to court papers.

Police seized a fresh cigarette butt and a glove for evidence.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man inside the store overnight taking the items on two occasions about three hours apart, police said. He was seen on the video with white marks on the back of his jeans, according to court papers.

Officers said they recognized Barry from video surveillance from a neighboring business which showed him smoking a cigarette. A list of the cigarettes and lottery tickets that were missing was provided to investigators.

Barry was denied bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .