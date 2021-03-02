Latrobe police file new complaint against suspended therapist

Mar. 2—A ninth former female client of a Latrobe mental health therapist awaiting trial for rape and multiple sexual assault-related charges has accused him of sexually harassing her during counseling sessions approximately three years ago, according to Latrobe police.

Police filed a new harassment charge this week against Gregory P. Miscik, 59, of Latrobe after the woman recently came forward with allegations the now-suspended therapist harassed her during counseling sessions when she was 19 years old in late 2017 into 2018.

According to court documents, the victim said she went to Miscik for therapy sessions on the recommendation of her parents. The victim told the officer she had no issues in the initial session, but during the second session "it got weird."

"Miscik started talking about very sexual stuff," the officer quoted the victim as telling her in an interview.

Miscik also asked the then teenage girl to show him photographs of herself on social media.

When she began showing him some photographs on her cell phone, "(Miscik) sat next to her on the couch and began rubbing her leg."

"I asked her what type of photographs he was viewing and she said she was wearing a bikini," the officer wrote in court documents.

During a fourth and final session in January 2018, the victim told the officer that Miscik asked her to sit next to him at his desk to view pornographic websites and "Miscik asked (the victim) whether she liked any of the categories listed on a website."

The victim, now 22, alleges Miscik texted her later that night "asking if she masturbated."

The victim said she quit counseling sessions after her fourth visit with Miscik because she did not feel comfortable.

Miscik pleaded not guilty to the other complaints and vehemently denies the charges made by the former clients, according to his private attorney, Tim Andrews of Greensburg.

Andrews said Tuesday he had not received a copy of the new complaint and declined comment.

Miscik was ordered to stand trial on multiple criminal charges after eight victims, including two teenagers, testified Miscik harassed, sometimes groped and offered cash and drugs in return for nude photographs during counseling sessions.

One former client, now 29, told Unity District Judge Michael Mahady how, as an adult, she went to work cleaning Miscik's Latrobe apartment after three years of private counseling sessions while in high school. She testified he pulled her into his Cherry Street apartment and raped her when she went to collect money in 2011.

Miscik remains free on $65,000 bond.

After police filed the initial charges in November, the state licensing board of social workers, marriage and family therapists and professional counselors suspended Miscik's license to practice.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

