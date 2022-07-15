Latrobe police investigating ‘serious assault’ of female near St. Clair Street Park

Police in Latrobe are investigating what they said was a serious assault of a female in the area of the St. Clair Street Park.

According to police, the assault occurred on Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his late teens or early twenties, and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a dark mask.

Police are urging residents to be cautious and to pay attention to their surroundings.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or any resident in the area that has a video surveillance camera is asked to contact Latrobe police at (724)537-5526 or lpd@cityoflatrobe.org or by Facebook messenger.

