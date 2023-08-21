Latrobe police: Meth lab operated near elementary school

Aug. 21—A Latrobe man remains behind bars after police said they found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing in his apartment during a home visit last month from Westmoreland County probation officers, according to court papers.

Ryan William Nupp, 28, was arrested last week on charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment and related drug offenses. Police said the Ligonier Street apartment where Nupp lived was not far from Latrobe Elementary School and a childcare center.

City police were called to the apartment building at 3 p.m. July 27. Probation officers told them they found drug paraphernalia after Nupp said "there was some things under his bed that they would not like," according to court papers.

Authorities called in the state police clandestine laboratory response team which confiscated numerous items including jars containing liquids and powders, chemicals used to make methamphetamine, handwritten notes and a laptop.

Nupp was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison that day on probation violations previous unrelated cases, according to court and jail records. One of those cases involved a child pornography conviction, which required Nupp to register as a sex offender.

His bail in the drug case was set at $100,000. Nupp did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Aug. 28 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .