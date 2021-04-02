Latrobe woman arrested on new drug counts after city detective serves warrant

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 1—A Latrobe woman wanted on charges of selling a small amount of methamphetamine to a police informant last month was apprehended walking downtown this week as she carried more than a brick of heroin and suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Megan M. Ashbaugh, 26, was taken into custody at the corner of Jefferson and Spring streets about 9 a.m. Monday, Latrobe Det. Michael Wigand wrote in court documents. Police say a routine search of Ashbaugh revealed the drugs.

Wigand also reported she was carrying packaging materials that also were confiscated.

Ashbaugh is charged with four counts each of manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to police, Wigand originally set up an undercover drug purchase March 3 after authorities received information from an informant that Ashbaugh had a large quantity of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police provided the informant with cash to buy one gram of the contraband for $100. The transaction was completed as police watched that evening in the parking lot of a downtown business.

Wigand said he recently prepared an arrest warrant on multiple drug charges for Ashbaugh as a result of the undercover buy and then spotted her walking Monday along Jefferson Street.

Wigand said he seized 55 stamp bags of heroin marked "Fendi" from Ashbaugh, plus approximately one-half gram each of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine after she was placed in custody.

According to online court dockets, Ashbaugh is scheduled for a hearing May 12 before Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger to enter the the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders in connection with a shoplifting complaint filed against her at the Walmart store in Unity in October.

Court records show Ashbaugh was released Thursday from the county prison after posting $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 19 on the drug charges.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new website

    The Biden administration is starting to help private companies develop a standard of "vaccine verification" — or vaccine passports — that Americans can use to show they have been inoculated against COVID-19. And Republicans are making this "a new front in the pandemic culture wars," The Washington Post reported Tuesday. "There's a controversy now — we now have controversies where we never had them before — over the so-called vaccine passports that the Biden administration and private industry are working on so that we have a way to prove that you got your shots for the purposes of travel or going to a concert, sporting event, whatever," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "If you have a vaccine passport, you will be able to do that stuff, but unfortunately, many Republicans aren't on board with that ... which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote." Kimmel singled out "Ron DeSantis, the terrible governor of Florida," and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called vaccine passports Biden's "Mark of the Beast." "Poor Joe Biden — how can you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hoofs?" he sighed. "There should be a test to get into Congress. You have take a test to be able to drive. Congress, they just wave you right through." Kimmel also dug into the new website former President Donald Trump launched Monday. "45office.com? Is he launching a website or a new version of Microsoft Word? But this website, as you might guess, is something else," he said. "He basically set up a fan page for himself," but also offers to record videos for special occasions or even get hired for in-person events. "In three months, Donald Trump has gone from president of the United States to bookable birthday clown," Kimmel laughed. He also noted that Major, Biden's younger dog, nipped a federal employee again. "I wonder how they're going to handle this? You can't have a dog going around biting people! I mean say what you will about Donald Trump, Mike Pence never bit anybody." The Washington Post has a deeper, more sober look at vaccine passports — and why they aren't all that new — and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car, will plead the 5th in the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hall was with Floyd in the car where investigators found pill fragments containing drugs found in Floyd's system after his death.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan should supercharge growth over the long term, Dallas Fed president says

    Where Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus provided a short-term boost, infrastructure spending serves as a permanent investment in the economy, he said.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. "The government is doing everything they can to greenwash themselves when at the same time we have a financial system in this country that is actively financing companies and institutions that are destroying the planet."

  • Russia registers 'first' animal COVID vaccine

    Russia has registered a new COVID vaccine for the furry, fluffy, and four-legged among us -- believed to be the world’s first vaccine for animals. The country’s agricultural regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, made the announcement on Wednesday after tests showed the vaccine generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.Mink is particularly important, because parts of Europe have feared cross-transmission with the animal. Denmark culled its entire mink herd, 17 million, after concluding a strain had passed from humans to mink and back again.Rosselkhoznadzor's deputy head Konstantin Savenkov:"Of course we have fully understood that today this is a new challenge: both the virus itself for humanity and the virus's transmission from animals to humans and from humans to animals. And we have done this work with future in mind. We should be prepared and be able to prevent the negative situation and not just be able to fix it afterwards."The vaccine is called Carnivac-Cov and the agency says it continued to show an immune response in the animals six months after trials began in October. Rosselkhoznadzor said that Russian fur farms planned to buy the vaccine, along with businesses in Greece, Poland, and Austria.Mass production could start as early as April.

  • Britney Spears says she's 'embarrassed' by hit documentary

    'Framing Britney Spears' detailed pop star's conservatorship; FOX News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • UConn coach Geno Auriemma joked that freshman sensation Paige Bueckers is 'gonna rue the day she won' the Player of the Year award

    Geno Auriemma says freshman phenom Paige Bueckers won't be top dog "until I tell her... that she has nothing to learn and I don't have to coach her."

  • Michigan CEO Led Double Life as Drug Lord With Plans for a Cocaine Submarine, Feds Say

    FacebookA high-flying Michigan telecommunications executive led a double life as the financier of a sprawling international drug ring, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Among his alleged secrets: plans for “the Torpedo,” a parasitic submarine meant to haul clandestine cocaine across the globe.Marty Tibbitts was the CEO of Clementine Live Answering Service, but he often went by the generic code name “Dale Johnson” in communications related to his work as a drug trafficker, prosecutors say. He was killed at age 50 in a plane crash in 2018. An aviation buff with the pockets to prove it, he founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum in Detroit. He died when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting nosedived into a dairy barn in Wisconsin, taking 50 cows with him.The details of Tibbitts’ double life emerged as part of a federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the 43-year-old alleged leader of the worldwide drug ring, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in U.S. jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering. Didani was arrested in North Carolina this week. His cartel allegedly sold cocaine in 15 countries.The two were allegedly at work together on “the torpedo,” a remote-controlled submarine that would attach to the hulls of cargo ships via strong magnets. They planned to stuff the sub with cocaine, track it via GPS, and detach it from the host up to 100 miles off European shores, prosecutors say. A fishing boat would then retrieve the underwater drone and its contents.Tibbitts and Didani allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 to develop the submarine via cryptocurrency and wires from an Albanian bank account. The company, authorities said, was unaware of what the “underwater hull scrubber device” was meant for.The Michigan CEO bankrolled Didani’s operation, according to federal authorities, and the investigation that would detail his involvement began in 2015. In 2016, he is said to have issued a check for $864,000 to the cartel, which authorities believe was cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business. Later he would fly by private plane to Washington, D.C. to give Didani $350,000 in the dead of night. In all, he would provide the cartel more than $1.8 million, the indictment says.But Tibbitts’ death scrapped plans for the Torpedo and sent the organization into a spiral, with Didani flying to half a dozen countries in search of new financing, which he allegedly found in the UAE. Investigators were already closing in, though. August 2019 saw Dutch authorities seize 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden among bananas from the cartel in Rotterdam; likewise, in February 2020 Dutch police nabbed 644 kilos in duffel bags following a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.Tibbits’ neighbors expressed incredulity at the description of him as a gadget-happy drug lord in interviews with The Detroit News. He lived on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Point Park, Michigan in a 12,000 square-foot house listed for $6.4 million that belonged to a former saxophone player in the Silver Bullet Band.“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” a neighbor named Ari Buchanan told the paper.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • From Taco Bell to Chipotle, here are all the deals for National Burrito Day

    Several restaurants have special deals and opportunities for customers planned for the National Burrito Day, from free food to big discounts.

  • Chauvin's supervisor says there was no justification to keep knee on George Floyd’s neck

    Sgt David Pleoger tells trial that Chauvin and the other officers should have stopped using force once Floyd stopped resisting Sgt David Pleoger at the Hennepin county courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 1 April. Photograph: AP Derek Chauvin’s police supervisor has told his murder trial that there was no justification for the officer to keep his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. Sgt David Pleoger, who arrived at the scene shortly after Floyd was taken away by ambulance, said that Chauvin and other officers holding down the 46-year-old Black man should have stopped using force once Floyd stopped resisting. “When Mr Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers they could have ended their restraint,” he said. Video recording showed that Chauvin kept pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck even after the detained man pleaded that he could not breathe and then stopped moving. Two other officers were also holding Floyd down. Chauvin, 45, who is white, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Pleoger is among a number of officers expected to be called as witnesses for the prosecution including the chief of the Minneapolis police department, Medaria Arradondo, who, in a highly unusual move, will give evidence against his own former officer. Arradondo fired Chauvin shortly after Floyd’s death. Pleoger was alerted to concerns about the arrest by a 911 emergency operator and called Chauvin on his cellphone. In the conversation, Chauvin can be heard saying: “We just had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy.” The supervisor then headed to the scene to determine whether an appropriate level of force has been used. Pleoger said that the first he became aware that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck was when one of the other officers suggested he ask Chauvin about it. Even then, he said, Chauvin did not reveal its full extent. Pleoger said all police officers are trained that if a suspect is restrained with handcuffs on the ground, they should be turned on to their side as soon as possible because of the danger of “positional asphyxia”. “If they are left on chest or stomachs for too long, their breathing can be compromised,” he said. Floyd was kept in a prone position throughout despite his evident difficulty breathing. Earlier on Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend told the trial that the couple shared an addiction to opioid painkillers that they struggled to overcome in the weeks before his death.Courteney Ross said that Floyd had been clean for a while after she took him to hospital when he overdosed, but that he started using again about two weeks before his arrest by Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, last May. The bulk of Ross’s often tearful testimony on the fourth day of the trial focused on the pair’s opioid use, as the prosecution sought to head off defense claims that Floyd was killed by drugs because he had opioids and methamphetamine in his system. Ross’s account helps establish that Floyd built up a tolerance to opioids, and that the relatively small amount recorded in the official autopsy would not have been enough to kill him. The prosecution is also seeking to undermine defense claims that the level of force used by Chauvin in kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes was justified because the detained man was high on drugs. Ross, who dated Floyd for about three years, said they both became hooked after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” she said. Ross said sports injuries led to Floyd’s addiction to prescription pills obtained legally before the pair started buying black market drugs, including from Maurice Hall, the man who was in the car with Floyd at the time of his death. These included oxycodone pills, including the powerful prescription opioid OxyContin. Chauvin’s defense has claimed Floyd was overdosing at the time and that it contributed to his death from heart failure. The state medical examiner’s report on Floyd’s death recorded that he had the powerful opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system when he died, but it did not list them as a cause of his death. On Thursday, Derek Smith, the first paramedic on the scene, said that when he arrived he saw three police officers on top of Floyd but no one giving medical treatment. “He wasn’t moving. I didn’t see any chest rise or fall,” he said. The paramedic tried to find a pulse in Floyd’s neck but could not find one. The trial continues.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.