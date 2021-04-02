Latrobe woman arrested on new drug counts after city detective serves warrant
Apr. 1—A Latrobe woman wanted on charges of selling a small amount of methamphetamine to a police informant last month was apprehended walking downtown this week as she carried more than a brick of heroin and suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Megan M. Ashbaugh, 26, was taken into custody at the corner of Jefferson and Spring streets about 9 a.m. Monday, Latrobe Det. Michael Wigand wrote in court documents. Police say a routine search of Ashbaugh revealed the drugs.
Wigand also reported she was carrying packaging materials that also were confiscated.
Ashbaugh is charged with four counts each of manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to police, Wigand originally set up an undercover drug purchase March 3 after authorities received information from an informant that Ashbaugh had a large quantity of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police provided the informant with cash to buy one gram of the contraband for $100. The transaction was completed as police watched that evening in the parking lot of a downtown business.
Wigand said he recently prepared an arrest warrant on multiple drug charges for Ashbaugh as a result of the undercover buy and then spotted her walking Monday along Jefferson Street.
Wigand said he seized 55 stamp bags of heroin marked "Fendi" from Ashbaugh, plus approximately one-half gram each of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine after she was placed in custody.
According to online court dockets, Ashbaugh is scheduled for a hearing May 12 before Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger to enter the the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders in connection with a shoplifting complaint filed against her at the Walmart store in Unity in October.
Court records show Ashbaugh was released Thursday from the county prison after posting $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 19 on the drug charges.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .