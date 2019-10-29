Lattice: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $103 million.

Lattice shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.76, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSCC