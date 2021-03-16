Is Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Global Discovery Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 16.95% was recorded by its Investor Class: APFDX, 17% by its Advisor Class: APDDX, and 17.05% by its Institutional Class: APHDX, in the fourth quarter of 2020, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 14.68% return in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Artisan Global Discovery Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) and emphasized their views on the company. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is an Oregon-based logic devices manufacturer that currently has a $6.5 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, LSCC delivered a 3.71% return, impressively extending its 12-month gains to 206.19%. As of March 15, 2021, the stock closed at $45.66 per share.

Here is what Artisan Global Discovery Fund has to say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Lattice Semiconductor is a vendor of field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips used in personal computers, 5G infrastructure, routers and switches, and servers, to name a few. The company now has a new board and management team—the current CEO joined from leading microprocessor provider Advanced Micro Devices in late 2018—which have embarked on a product-transformation journey. The company has refreshed its FPGA products in the small/low power segment of the market—making it more focused on addressing high return-on-investment use cases centered around power-efficient applications—carving itself a niche behind the two market leaders focused on high-end, Xilinx and Intel Corporation. In addition to providing FPGA chips to data centers and new 5G infrastructure— particularly compelling opportunities given these end markets are and will likely continue benefiting from strong secular tailwinds—we believe the company is well positioned to tap into lowpower/reprogrammable chips as well as industrial and automotive end markets."

Our calculations show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was in 23 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 24 funds in the third quarter. LSCC delivered a 9.85% return in the past 3 months.

