Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Lattice Semiconductor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Maxwell Downing made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$189k worth of shares at a price of US$8.13 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$7.44. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$170k for 30.00k shares. But insiders sold 69.82k shares worth US$507k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Lattice Semiconductor than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$7.26. We don’t gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lattice Semiconductor Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Lattice Semiconductor. Insiders spent US$170k on shares. On the other hand, Corporate VP Byron Milstead netted US$49k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Lattice Semiconductor insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$8.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Lattice Semiconductor Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn’t so positive. We’re not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lattice Semiconductor, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.