Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSCC) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62x Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Lattice Semiconductor certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Lattice Semiconductor's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Lattice Semiconductor's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 94% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 46% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 10%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Lattice Semiconductor's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Lattice Semiconductor's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Lattice Semiconductor's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

