Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $7.75, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 14.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.92% in that time.

LSCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 700% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95 million, down 0.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LSCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LSCC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LSCC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.

We can also see that LSCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LSCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

