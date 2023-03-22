Latto’s Charges For Loaded Gun Arrest Likely To Be Dropped

After a lengthy case, Latto has hit the jackpot now that she is close to getting the charges dropped. Latto was arrested at LAX in May 2021 after being caught and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and a loaded firearm.

According to TMZ, to help clear the charges, Latto entered a yearlong diversion program at the start of April 2022. She learned about proper gun safety, performed 120 hours of community service, and must avoid all firearms.

Latto’s future will rely on her completed requirements and she is required to attend a hearing in late April.

Latto even shared a few words about the incident in her verse on Mello Buckzz’s new track, “Boom Pt. 2.”

“I got locked up in the airport, goddamn forgot the gun,” she rapped.

Fans asked for a story, and she explained on Twitter that she was arrested with a loaded gun in her purse while attempting to board her private flight to Alabama. Latto said although she was apprehended, she still managed to perform at a concert.

Some haters swarmed Latto’s tweet calling her story “a lie” or “exaggerated” after hearing about why she was arrested in 2021.

Regardless of how you feel, We wish all the best to Latto during this trial.