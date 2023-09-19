Latvia announces new aid for Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting and joins IT coalition

The new Minister of Defence of Latvia Andris Spruds held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spruds on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Latvia will send additional military support to Ukraine covering most critical capabilities – additional mortars, air defence systems and large calibre ammunition," the Latvian minister wrote.

Details: Spruds also said that he continues to support Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Quote:"We have stood together with Ukraine since day one of Russia's brutal war of aggression, and our position is clear – Latvia provides and will continue to provide all the necessary support until Ukraine wins!" he added.

More details: Latvia also announced its accession to the so-called IT coalition supporting Ukraine's cyber defence during the Ramstein-format meeting, the country's Ministry of Defence reported in a separate press release.

Latvia actively provides the Armed Forces of Ukraine with military assistance. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, Latvia's military support for Ukraine has reached more than 1% of GDP.

Background:

After the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine, the United Kingdom promised additional supplies of artillery shells for the Ukrainian forces by the end of the year.

