Latvia bans agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus

The Saeima of Latvia (Latvia's parliament) has approved amendments to the law "On the Development of Villages and Agriculture" that prohibit imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

Source: Delfi

Details: The law prohibits the import or export of agricultural and feed products from Russia and Belarus to Latvia, even if the products are imported from other third countries.

The law will take effect after it is promulgated by the president.

The ban will last until 1 July 2025, and can be extended if necessary.

Latvia, as a country bordering Russia, is seeking to sever economic ties with the aggressor in order to protect its security. This Latvian initiative contributes to the European Union's overall sanctions policy.

The law is aimed at preventing the aggressor countries' state budgets and enterprises from receiving additional revenue from exporting their products to Latvia, thereby increasing the possibility of continuing the war in Ukraine.

The ban will apply to the release of products into free circulation, with the exception of products entering free circulation for the purpose of delivering them to a recipient in another EU member state that is exempt from value-added tax.

Background: In October 2023, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs supported Agriculture Minister Armand Krause's proposal to discuss restricting Russian grain imports at the EU level.

