The Latvian government plans to donate a new batch of vehicles seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine at no cost – the eight vehicles are valued at approximately EUR 37,850 ($41,275), Latvian news outlet Delfi reported on Nov. 21.

The vehicles will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, National Guard units, Special Operations Forces, and Matiivtsi village local council. The inventory includes eight SUVs manufactured in 2006-2014.

According to Latvian legislation, state-owned vehicles can be freely transferred to Ukraine. As Delfi adds, this initiative is part of efforts to support Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine