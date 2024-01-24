Latvia donates another batch of cars seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Latvia will transfer 14 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, valued at nearly 100,000 euros (about $110,000 USD), Latvian Ministry of Finance reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 23.

Nine vehicles will be allocated to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, communal medical enterprise in Izium district, Arbuzynska village Council in Mykolaiv Oblast, National Guard unit, and village Councils in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Latvian news agency Vs.lv reported on Jan. 23.

State-owned vehicles can be freely transferred to Ukraine under Latvian legislation. This initiative supports Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. The cars will be delivered to Ukraine through the “Twitter Convoy” initiative, organized in 2022 to aid Ukraine. Activists assist in delivering vehicles from residents willing to contribute to the Armed Forces.

Latvia is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include artillery and helicopters, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said on Jan. 11.

The new military aid package includes:

• howitzers;

• artillery shells;

• anti-tank weapons;

• helicopters;

• UAVs;

• communication devices;

• infantry combat gear.

