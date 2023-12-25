Latvia gifts Ukraine $1 million in seized drunk-driving cars

The 123rd convoy of cars is heading from Latvia to Ukraine as part of the Twitter-convoy project, December 22, 2023

Latvia has transferred confiscated vehicles worth nearly €1 million ($1.1 million) to Ukraine, seized from drunk drivers, and plans to send more in the near future, Lithuanian news agency Delfi reported on Dec. 24, citing the Latvian State Revenue Service.

In total, Latvia has transferred 271 cars. Since the initiative began, over 1,100 different cars, with a total value of about €2 million ($2.2 million), have been sent from Latvia to Ukraine, with convoys departing weekly.

Currently, the government is preparing documents for the transfer of an additional 34 cars to Ukraine, valued at €161,880 ($177,000).

The Latvian Seimas (the parliament) unanimously adopted amendments to the Law on Civil Population Support for Ukraine on Feb. 16 of this year, allowing the free transfer of confiscated state-owned vehicles to the ownership of the Ukrainian government as support for Ukrainian society.

It was reported on Nov. 21 that Latvia plans to hand over another batch of vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

The Latvian Seimas adopted amendments to the Law on Road Traffic on Nov. 2, which includes a ban on the presence of cars with Russian registration in the country. Confiscated cars are also being decided to be transferred to Ukraine.

