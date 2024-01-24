Latvia to hand over new batch of cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

The Latvian government has decided to donate another batch of cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

Source: Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The website reported that nine vehicles will be delivered to military units of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, a municipal medical utility in Kharkiv Oblast's Izium district, Mykolaiv Oblast's Arbuzynka village council, a military unit of Ukraine's National Guard, Kamianets-Podilskyi district council in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, and Kytaihorod village council in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Latvia will donate a total of 14 cars to Ukraine, with a total market value of over €100,000.

The cars will be delivered from Latvia to Ukraine with the help of what is known as a Twiterakonvojs (lit. Twitter convoy), a community engaged in sending cars donated by Latvian residents to Ukraine.

Last year, Latvia sent a total of 271 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, with a total value of almost €1 million.

Former Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš (now serving as Latvia's Foreign Minister) said in an interview with European Pravda that 100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine, even those who drive under the influence.

Support UP or become our patron!