Latvia leads drone coalition within Ramstein format

Latvia is taking a leading role in the drone coalition among the countries that provide military support to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Source: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Riga, European Pravda reports

Details: Rinkēvičs noted that Latvia "leads the drone coalition within the Ramstein format" and that drones are one of the areas of cooperation under the memorandum of military cooperation that Ukraine and Latvia will sign during Zelenskyy's visit.

Quote: "We see that we have an opportunity for cooperation. We can produce cheaper drones that are very efficient and very necessary for the Ukrainian military to succeed," Edgars Rinkēvičs said.

Rinkēvičs also mentioned the next package of military aid from Latvia, which will include howitzers, artillery pieces and anti-tank weapons.

Background: In a recent conversation between the Ministers of Defence of Ukraine and Latvia, the Ukrainian Defence Minister thanked Latvia for its proactive role in the development of the drone coalition and announced joint plans in this area.

