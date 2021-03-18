Latvia and Lithuania to restart AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a broken syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration
Andrius Sytas
·1 min read

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Latvia and Lithuania will restart administering vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Friday, both countries' health ministers said.

Starting Friday, people will be able to pick which vaccine will be used for their jab in Lithuania, the country's health minister Arunas Dulkys told reporters.

In a show of trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, as well as the parliament speaker and health minister himself, would get the AstraZeneca shot on Monday, the minister said.

The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alex Richardson)

