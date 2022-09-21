Latvia to refuse entry to Russians fleeing mobilization, says FM

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevich, said that no visas will be issued to Russians

According to him, this decision was made “for security reasons.”

“Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who evade mobilization, and will not change the restrictions on border crossing for Russian citizens with Schengen visas, introduced on Sept. 19,” the Latvian foreign minister tweeted.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia and his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a “threat to the territorial integrity” of Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a later address, announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

After that, Russians rushed to buy tickets to other countries en masse to avoid being called up for the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army on several parts of the front continues.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have kept the strategic Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under fire control, thereby preventing Russian troops from restoring critical supply routes.

As Ukrainian troops block the deployment of Russian units, the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the region have been severely diminished.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counteroffensive also kicked off in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 6.

And while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refrained from commenting on updates regarding the liberation of Kherson, today it is already known about the liberation of a number of territories with a total area of more than 8,000 square kilometers, in particular Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum, which had been key positions for Russia.

This course of events forced the Kremlin regime to initiate through its puppet “authorities” in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories urgent pseudo-referendums on the "accession" to Russia.

Additionally, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the invading Russian forces.

