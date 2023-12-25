As of mid-December, Latvia has sent a total of 271 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, with the overall value of the cars amounting to almost one million euros.

Source: Delfi, citing the Latvian State Revenue Service, as reported by European Pravda.

Currently, documents are being prepared for consideration by the Latvian government regarding the delivery of an additional 34 vehicles to Ukraine, estimated at a value of €161,880.

On 16 February, the Latvian Parliament (Saeima) unanimously adopted amendments to the Law on Support for the Civilian Population of Ukraine. These changes allow for the free delivery of vehicles confiscated by the state to the ownership of the Ukrainian government, as a means of supporting Ukrainian society.

This has created the possibility of transferring vehicles confiscated in Latvia from drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol to Ukraine.

A Twitter convoy project transports these vehicles to Ukraine under the leadership of Reinis Pozņaks. Over the course of the project, more than 1,100 different vehicles with a total value of approximately €2 million have been sent from Latvia to Ukraine, with shipments occurring every week.

Background:

Former Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, who is currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia, stated in an interview with European Pravda that 100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine, even those who drive under the influence of alcohol.

