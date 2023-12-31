Latvian Foreign Ministry: Even if Ukraine liberates its territory, Russia's threat to Europe will remain

Krišjānis Kariņš, Latvian Foreign Minister, said that even if Ukraine liberates all the occupied territories, the military threat to Europe from Russia will remain.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

Quote: "The Russian government is unable to improve the welfare of its population. All the cards are stacked against the search for an external enemy and the cultivation of the idea that the collapse of the USSR was the greatest evil. Therefore, it is necessary to return the lost territories with interest. It is sad that this is not a war of the Kremlin – it has become a war supported by the Russians. Russia is moving forward with imperialist expansion and continues to be a threat to Europe."

Details: As the politician said, as soon as the war in Ukraine is over, the threat will start to grow – Russia will continue to rebuild its armed forces.

The minister noted that the existence of the Russian government is based on imperialist ambitions.

Kariņš suggested that talk of Ukraine's possible defeat or loss of certain territories and Russia's victory is intended to motivate Western countries and societies to prevent such a scenario. As the foreign minister stated, a victory in Ukraine would prove to the Kremlin that its policy was correct, making it possible to attack neighbouring countries and benefit from it.

"That is why it is unacceptable. This is an attack not only on Ukraine and Europe. This is an attack on the order established after World War II, in which the rule of law, not force, plays a key role," the Foreign Minister said.

He said that European countries that are members of NATO are increasingly concerned about their security. The Baltic States have consistently invested in their defence and security, and this makes it easier for the Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister to talk to their partners about the need to increase security investments.

Reminder:

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Moscow may launch aggression against NATO's eastern flank in the future if it considers the end of the war in Ukraine a victory.

Petr Pavel, the President of Czechia, has urged the West not to shrink its support for Ukraine – otherwise the coming year might be more favourable for Russia.

