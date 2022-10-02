Latvia prime minister wins election

General election in Sigulda
Andrius Sytas
·2 min read

By Andrius Sytas

RIGA (Reuters) -The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government.

The results - with 91% of districts counted - mean Latvia should remain a leading voice alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

Karins' party was again the party with the most support following the election. Members of the current coalition were on track to receive 42 seats in the 100-seat parliament, so Karins needs to draft additional allies to stay as a prime minister.

As many as nine parties won sufficient votes to gain seats in parliament.

After a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Karins told Reuters he will be working to craft a coalition of like-minded parties.

"I am convinced that we will be able find such a solution," he said early on Sunday.

"First and foremost on everyone's minds is how we all get through the winter, not only in Latvia but throughout the EU, and that we all remain united behind Ukraine, and do not waiver in the face of difficulties for us", said Karins.

The first Latvian head of government to serve through a full four-year term, Karins, a 57-year-old dual U.S. and Latvian citizen, has benefited from his Moscow policy, which included restricting the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus.

"I see no chance that any government in Latvia will stop supporting Ukraine - this is not a view of a small group of politicians, this is the view of our society", said Karins.

But his victory could widen a rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas and Janis LaizansEditing by Kirsten Donovan and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

    Russia’s attack on Ukraine shaped the general election Saturday in neighboring Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority were expected to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will dominate the next government. A joint exit poll after the polls closed Saturday predicted that center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins would win the election, capturing 22.5% of the vote. The poll was done by the Riga Stradins University, the SKDSA research center.

  • Putin signs “decree” on the claimed annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed papers signifying the Kremlin’s claim to have annexed Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation, in a press briefing on Sept. 30.

  • China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

    New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter. Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • Rockies vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 8th inning to lift the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Rockies

  • Swanson homers | FastCast

    Dansby Swanson drills a two-run homer and Giancarlo Stanton hits a 447-foot dinger on this edition of FastCast

  • Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska Charged With Violating U.S. Sanctions

    The aluminum tycoon is accused of paying women to help his girlfriend give birth in America, as well as for other personal services.

  • Ian's death toll rises to at least 32; more than 1,000 rescued in Florida: Updates

    Rescue crews in Florida painstakingly searched for survivors and the Carolinas began assessing the damage. Updates.

  • Russia Forcing Ukraine Workers Into Rosatom After Nuclear Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said its workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were told they’ll need to re-apply with Rosatom to keep their jobs. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoWalmart, CVS Face Suits Blaming Common Painkiller for AutismGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energ

  • United Airlines will suspend service at New York's JFK airport

    On Friday, United Airlines said it will suspend service to New York's JFK International Airport in late October. United has been flying only twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, after resuming service in 2021.

  • Young Chinese are in love with "frugal living" due to economic anxiety

    Chinese consumers, especially young ones, are anxious about the country's economic future amid Beijing's dogged pursuit of 'zero-COVID,' a deepening real estate rout, and rising youth unemployment.

  • Putin Sees Himself as Part of the History of Russia's Tsars—Including Their Imperialism

    Vladimir Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine is his attempt to become part of Russia's long imperial history

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.

  • Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton says Rudy Giuliani 'really wanted to be the police commissioner' during New York City mayoralty: book

    "Giuliani watched with a wary eye as the media credited his commissioner for the remarkable turnaround," Andrew Kirtzman wrote of NYC's crime decline.

  • Joe Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    Sen. Joe Manchin says he is "praying to God" the Senate doesn't remain split 50-50 as the chamber recesses before election season, leaving a slew of priorities for the lame duck.

  • 'A trailblazer:' Trans teen defies bullies who voted her onto homecoming court in jest

    Transgender teen won't give up her princess crown after being elected as a prank by her peers. Instead, she's celebrating in tonight's parade.

  • Russia abandons key Ukrainian bastion

    STORY: Russia said on Saturday (October 1, 2022) its troops had abandoned a key bastion in occupied eastern Ukraine. The town of Lyman, Kyiv said, had been entered by Ukrainian forces. This moment was posted on social media by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak."Lyman will be Ukraine," a Ukrainian soldier said before taping a flag on a welcome sign on the way into town. The statement from Moscow ended hours of silence after Ukraine first said it had surrounded thousands of Russian troops in the area. The Russian defense ministry's statement made no mention of its troops being encircled at Lyman, diverging starkly from Ukraine's version of events. Neither side's battlefield assertions could be independently verified. It would be a stinging defeat for Moscow and come just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk, where Lyman is located. Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya who describes himself as a foot soldier of Putin, said he was unable to remain silent amid the defeat. He wrote in a Telegram post that drastic measures like the use of low-yield nuclear weapons should be considered. About 30 miles from Lyman, volunteers scrambled to evacuate residents from Bakhmut. Daniel Taylor is an American volunteer working with the Ukrainian evacuation team: "We're here to evacuate civilians from Bakhmut, which is coming under Russian fire." "And how many civilians today?" "So far, three and then we're picking up another." One resident told Reuters that with the shelling it was “impossible” to stay.

  • Hackers set Monday deadline for LAUSD to pay up or have private data posted on dark web

    L.A. Unified has resisted ransom demands while attempting to gauge what was stolen and how to recover.

  • Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

    ILYA PITALEVMoscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for

  • Five takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke debate showdown in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening. The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — gave the candidates an opportunity…

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump after Elaine Chao attack: ‘He’s not even trying to hide the racism’

    CNN commentator and “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin denounced former President Trump for comments he made attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that McConnell had a “death wish” for supporting bills that Democrats sponsored and referred to Chao…