Latvian President announces new aid package for Ukraine with howitzers and ammunition

Lithuania has prepared the next military aid package for Ukraine, which will include howitzers, artillery shells, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems.

Source: Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia, at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Riga, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rinkēvičs noted that the package had been compiled based on the current needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

It includes self-propelled howitzers, artillery shells, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for them, SUVs, drones, means of communication, generators, winter uniforms and more.

In addition to this, Latvia plans to train 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2024 and continue rehabilitation projects for Ukrainian soldiers and border guards.

Rinkēvičs revealed that his country leads the drone coalition among the allies who supply Ukraine with military aid.

Background: This week Zelenskyy went to the capitals of the Baltic states on a visit. He visited Vilnius and Tallinn before Riga.

The Lithuanian President announced new aid packages for Ukraine, which would include, among other things, ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.

