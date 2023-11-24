Latvian President arrives in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
2

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs made a surprise visit to Ukraine on 24 November.

Source: European Pravda

The visit was not announced in advance, and the Latvian president only mentioned it this evening.

Rinkēvičs said he had visited several facilities in Chernihiv Oblast which have been rebuilt with the help of Latvian funds, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed bilateral relations and support from the EU and NATO.

Quote: "Latvia is and always will be a staunch supporter and friend of Ukraine in its fight for freedom."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories