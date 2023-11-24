Latvian President arrives in Ukraine

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs made a surprise visit to Ukraine on 24 November.

The visit was not announced in advance, and the Latvian president only mentioned it this evening.

Today, I welcomed Latvia's President @EdgarsRinkevics.



I appreciate his visit not only to Kyiv but also to Yahidne in the Cehrnihiv region, where he witnessed firsthand the consequences of the Russian occupation in 2022.



Russian atrocities in Yahidne serve as a stark… pic.twitter.com/veMUgPZ5Y4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2023

Rinkēvičs said he had visited several facilities in Chernihiv Oblast which have been rebuilt with the help of Latvian funds, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed bilateral relations and support from the EU and NATO.

Quote: "Latvia is and always will be a staunch supporter and friend of Ukraine in its fight for freedom."

During my Ukraine trip I visited reconstruction projects financed by Latvia in Chernihivska region, met President @ZelenskyyUa discussed further bilateral and EU/NATO assistance. Latvia is and always will be staunch supporter and friend of Ukraine in its fight for freedom🇱🇻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/JMN6yyU8fj — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) November 24, 2023

Background:

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also arrived on a visit to Ukraine on 24 November.

Earlier, Rinkēvičs said that EU and NATO countries must increase their defence industry capacities in order to produce the amount of weapons needed for themselves and for Ukraine.

