Latvian President on Russia's missile attack: New Year's celebrations are over, the West must act now

In response to the Russian Federation's recent large-scale missile attack, President Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia emphasised the necessity of urgently providing help to Ukraine.

Source: Edgars Rinkēvičs on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Rinkēvičs commended the work of the Ukrainian air defence, but added that Ukraine needs more help.

Quote: "New Year’s celebrations are over and the West must get serious and act now," the Latvian president emphasised.

Background:

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for a reaction and decisive measures from Western countries after the large-scale Russian attack.

Jan Lipavský, Czech Foreign Affairs Minister, accused Russia of hypocrisy and stressed that the worldwide community would not stop supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s hopes.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types on Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

