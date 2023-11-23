Latvian Saeima approves continuation of support for Ukrainian refugees

Latvia will be able to transfer movable property to Ukraine, in particular cars in the possession of the Seima, as well as extend primary assistance to residents of Ukraine who arrived in Latvia for another year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the LSM.lv

Details: This follows from the final reading of the amendments to the law on the support of the Ukrainian civilian population.

Since mid-February, the law has allowed the Latvian state to transfer to Ukraine cars confiscated from drunk drivers, and it has already done this more than once. In addition, self-government has the right to donate financial resources or property to the country fighting off the attack of the Russian Federation.

The amendments adopted today by the Saeima in the final reading allow other official structures to transfer movable property to Ukraine free of charge; for this, in each case, an appropriate decision of the Cabinet of Ministers will be needed. The Saeima itself, under the new regulation, will be able to transfer its property to Ukraine, making decisions independently on the basis of the standards governing the work of the parliament.

LSM.lv notes that, judging by the information in the Electronic Procurement System, 71 pieces of equipment are in the possession of the Seima, and in November, the purchase of OCTA policies for more than 60 cars, a freight van, two trailers and a tractor was announced. For the most part, the parliament owns Audi A6 cars.

The same amendments extended until the end of 2024 the programme of primary care, in particular housing and food, for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Latvia.

Background: On 23 November, the Saeima of Latvia unanimously adopted a statement of support for the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

