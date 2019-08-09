Is A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With only a two-year payment history, and a 2.0% yield, investors probably think A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is not much of a dividend stock. A low dividend might not be a bad thing, if the company is reinvesting heavily and growing its sales and profits. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Although it reported a loss over the past 12 months, A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs currently pays a dividend. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs paid out 69% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation.

With a strong net cash balance, A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. This company's dividend has been unstable, and with a relatively short history, we think it's a little soon to draw strong conclusions about its long term dividend potential. During the past two-year period, the first annual payment was €0.40 in 2017, compared to €0.10 last year. The dividend has fallen 75% over that period.

A shrinking dividend over a two-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs's EPS have fallen by approximately 20% per year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective, as even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. We're a bit uncomfortable with the company paying a dividend while being loss-making, although at least the dividend was covered by free cash flow. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to generate earnings per share growth, and cut its dividend at least once in the past. Using these criteria, A/S Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs looks quite suboptimal from a dividend investment perspective.